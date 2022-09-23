Bravo Star Shades Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Relationship: ‘Sickening’

The trailer and cast photo for the highly anticipated second season of “Winter House” dropped recently and it showed that newly married couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula returned to Stowe, Vermont, with many of their “Winter House” season 1 co-stars.

The second season, which was filmed early in 2022, was the first Bravo show filmed featuring Cooke and Batula as a married couple. The two “Summer House” stars tied the knot in the season finale of “Summer House” season 6, which was filmed in the summer of 2021 and aired earlier in 2022.

Although the Bravo show documented the many highs and lows of Cooke and Batula’s relationship over the past six seasons, it appears as though the newlyweds are in a blissful state during “Winter House” season 2 if the trailer is any indication. “I’m in the honeymoon stage,” Cooke is heard saying in the preview clip. However, “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll threw some shade toward the couple as he said their love was “kind of sickening.”

The Trailer Shows Kroll Getting Into It With Ciara Miller

In the trailer, Cooke and Batula are also seen talking to “Vanderpump Rules” cast member and “Winter House” guest star Tom Schwartz about his marriage to Katie Maloney. “Where are you and Katie right now?” Cooke asked Schwartz. “I just can’t imagine my life without her,” he replied. Maloney and Schwartz announced their split in March 2022.

Although Kroll didn’t appear fired up when he commented on Cooke and Batula’s “sickening” love, it does look as though he’ll be getting into it with his ex, “Summer House” star Ciara Miller. “The f****** hypocrisy of this house!” he is heard yelling as Miller answers, “All you do is put me in weird situations, Austen.”

Miller and Kroll hooked up after last season of “Summer House” finished filming, “Southern Charm” fans found out during season 8 of the Bravo show. The “Summer House” star visited Kroll in Charleston, South Carolina, and spent the night with Kroll after the show’s dog wedding. “We ended up going out and one thing led to another,” Kroll said on “Southern Charm.” However, he said that he only hung out with Miller because the girl he’d been seeing non-exclusively, Olivia Flowers, had a date to the dog wedding.

‘Winter House’ Season 2 Will Have the Addition of a Few New Cast Members

Season 2 of “Winter House,” like season 1, was filmed in Stowe, Vermont. Batula, Cooke, Kroll and Miller are all returning, as are Jason Cameron, Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover and Luke Gulbranson. Joining them as full-time cast members are Kory Keefer, Conover’s fraternity brother, real estate agent Jessica Stocker, and Rachel Clark, who helped Batula and Cooke with the last-minute floral arrangements at their wedding.

Lindsay Hubbard will also be back, this time with Carl Radke, although only as a guest. The two were dating when the show was filmed and have since announced their engagement. In addition to VPR star Schwartz making a guest appearance, his co-star and business partner Tom Sandoval will also be present for the winter adventure.

“Winter House” season 2 will premiere on October 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.

