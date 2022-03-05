Austen Kroll Claps Back at Troll Over Lindsay Hubbard Drama

Another day, another Bravo drama.

“Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll didn’t hesitate to fire back after he was shaded in an Instagram post about “Summer House” cast member Lindsay Hubbard. On March 1, the Instagram fan account “Bravo Gypsy” posted a photo of Hubbard and Kroll together followed by a photo of Hubbard and Carl Radke together. The caption? “Merriam Webster’s definition of an upgrade.”

As Bravo fans know, Hubbard and Radke recently went official with their relationship and appeared as a couple on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” Kroll didn’t take too kindly to the post as he wrote, “Lmao that would imply that I was ever an option.”

A fan replied to Kroll and wrote in part, “You would be so lucky.” Kroll answered, “once again. Lmao. Got told she was in love with me , I said no thanks! Enjoy the comment section!” Here is the post and the screenshotted comments:

Hubbard & Kroll Have a Complicated Backstory & Some Might Still Be Shown on ‘Summer House’

Hubbard and Kroll have a bit of a complicated past, as viewers saw on the first season of “Winter House.” The “Bravo Gypsy” Instagram account actually posted a clip of Hubbard and Kroll during the first season of the spinoff Bravo show. The clip showed Hubbard telling Kroll that on New Year’s Eve in 2020, he said his goal for 2021 was “dating Lindsay.”

In that season, Hubbard ended up proclaiming her love for the “Southern Charm” star but the two eventually decided to just be friends, with Hubbard moving on with Jason Cameron while Kroll explored things with Ciara Miller.

Then, in the fall of 2021, when “Winter House” was airing, Kroll appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and Hubbard was in the audience for what she later described as a “very humiliating” episode, Bravo Insider reported. Hubbard explained in a November WWHL appearance that she also blocked Kroll on social media.

Based on the preview for next week’s episode of “Summer House,” it looks as though viewers will get to see Kroll visiting Hubbard and the rest of the cast.

Hubbard Is Now in a Relationship With Her ‘Summer House’ Co-Star Carl Radke

Fans will see how things unfold between Hubbard and Kroll during this season of “Summer House,” but Radke also hinted that viewers will see the beginning of his romance with his co-star at the end of season 6, Us Weekly reported.

While Radke revealed that the two began exploring a more romantic side to their relationship in the fall of 2021, they didn’t confirm their relationship until January 2022. The two best friends, who also live in the same apartment building, told Us Weekly that his sobriety helped their relationship grow.

“There’s just been more feelings,” Radke explained to the outlet about their growing feelings in the last year. “We hang out all the time. I can’t tell you how many friends of ours have said, ‘Oh, what about, you know …’ Like, deep down, always wondering [about] me and Lindsay. And I ran from that for some reason. I was scared cause dating your best friend is really freaking scary.”

During a joint appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Radke said “Below Deck” star Captain Lee Rosbach was one of the first people he told and the two talked through it and it “laid the groundwork” for Radke to feel more confident in pursuing a relationship with his best friend.

