BravoCon 2022: 5 Things You Need to Know

5. BravoCon Is a 3-Day Event With ‘the Most Bravolebs EVER in One Place’

BravoCon is a three-day event packed full of activities, meet and greets, and events for Bravo fans. According to the official website, “immerse yourself in live panels and all the tea” with over 60 events and over “the most Bravolebs EVER in one place.”

4. BravoCon Will Host Events at Both the Javits Center & Manhattan Center

The three-day event takes place in New York City and will be held at the Javits Center. Additionally, there will be a special Watch What Happens Live event held at the Manhattan Center for those with tickets. For exact locations, check the BravoCon 2022 site.

3. BravoCon Tickets Start at $170 Days and Go up to Just Under $2,000 for the Event

There are a few options when it comes to your Bravocon tickets. According to the ticketing site you can choose between a three-day or a one-day ticket (there are no two-day tickets, you would need to buy two one-day tickets for that).

The three-day tickets have three options for levels:

General Admission $430 (plus taxes and fees)

VIP $825 (plus taxes and fees)

SVIP $1,950 (plus taxes and fees)

The one-day tickets have just two options for levels:

General Admission $170 (plus taxes and fees)

VIP $350 (plus taxes and fees)

1. BravoCon 2022 Attendees: These Bravolebrities Are Confirmed to Appear at BravoCon

According to the website, these are the Bravolebs already confirmed to attend. We broke them down by franchises for you to search the list easier.

Andy Cohen – The host

Real Housewives, plus husbands & children: Guerdy Abraira, Taylor Armstrong, Chanel Ayan, Bill Aydin, Jennifer Aydin, Cynthia Bailey, Lisa Barlow, Shannon Beador, Garcelle Beauvais, Joe Benigno, Gizelle Bryant, Kandi Burruss, Riley Burruss, Toya Bush-Harris, Dolores Catania, Frank Catania, Frankie Catania, Ashley Darby, Adriana de Moura, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Heather Dubrow, Heather Gay, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Brandi Glanville, Evan Goldschneider, Jackie Goldschneider, Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga, Vicki Gunvalson, Marlo Hampton, Kathy Hilton, Lisa Hochstein, Karen Huger, Erika Jayne, Margaret Josephs, Tamra Judge, Dorit Kemsley, Gina Kirschenheiter, Julia Lemigova, Albie Manzo, Caroline Manzo, Chris Manzo, Eva Marcille, Brooks Marks, Meredith Marks, Nicole Martin, Leah McSweeney, Dorinda Medley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kenya Moore, Jill Zarin, Wendy Osefo, Phaedra Parks, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Kyle Richards, Whitney Rose, Emily Simpson, Caroline Stanbury, Sutton Stracke, Todd Tucker, Shereé Whitfield, Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan Hall, Bertha Jones, Joyce Jones, Alexia Nepola, Sanya Richards-Ross, Mia Thornton, Drew Sidora

Below Deck: Kate Chastain, Sandy Yawn, Lee Rosbach, Aesha Scott, Jason Chambers, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Fraser Olender, Glenn Shephard, Courtney Veale

Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz

Southern Charm: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Kathryn Dennis, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo, Shep Rose, Olivia Flowers, Marcie Hobbs

Extras: Heather Altman, Josh Altman, Reza Farahan, Josh Flagg, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Lindsay Hubbard, Mercedes Javid, Heavenly Kimes, Carl Radke, Christian Siriano, Tracy Tutor, Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Brian Benni, Daryn Carp, Bali Chainani, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Luke Gulbranson, Amrit Kapai, Rish Karam, Rish Karam, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Contessa Metcalfe, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Vishal Parvani, Anisha Ramakrishna, Richa Sadana, Anila Sajja, Monica Vaswani, Jackie Walters, Quad Webb, Elaine Welteroth, Simone Whitmore, Nora Wilcox

More Bravolebs are added often, so the final list may change.

