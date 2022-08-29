SEE IT: Fans React to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Leaked Old Modeling Portfolio

A former star of “Vanderpump Rules” is getting blasted after her old modeling portfolio was leaked.

A now-deleted Reddit thread was shared linking to Brittany Cartwright’s former modeling portfolio on Model Mayhem. The site is used to connect models, photographers, stylists, and hair and make-up artists looking for work.

Here’s what you need to know:

Uncovered Modeling Portfolio for Brittany Cartwright include Topless Photos: ‘I Love Modeling, I Am Confident, Professional, & Full of Personality’

According to the website, Cartwright hasn’t been active on the site since February 2012. Her height is listed at five feet, six inches, and her weight at 125 pounds and she’s listed as “experienced.”

She has 15 photos posted, many shot by a photographer named Zaburi Mutua. In most of the images she’s in tiny bikinis, lingerie, or short shorts, and in one, she’d topless with pink angel wings.

Her bio reads, “Hey everyone! Welcome to my model mayhem page My name is Brittany Cartwright I am 22 years old currently living in Kentucky around the Lexington area. I am looking to build my portfolio & expand my oppurtunities, accepting paid shoots and TFP :) I love modeling, I am confident, professional, & full of personality! Willing & ready to travel, shoot me a message or email me at BNC0125@aol.com & i will get back to you as soon as possible! Cant wait to work with some of you.”

Fans Slammed the Old Brittany Photos: ‘Imagine Changing Yourself That Much for Jax Taylor’

The fans on Reddit discussed the profile.

“I’m thinking Brittany had a completely different personality before she got on the show,” someone pointed out.

“Yeah she doesn’t even look the same either. Imagine changing yourself that much for Jax Taylor,” a fan wrote.

“If she’s 5’6 I will eat my flip flop,” a fan said. “I was so surprised it said that, she seems way shorter,” a fan replied.

“She has a side, just like Jancan,” someone said.

“Frosty lips run in the family,” another fan said, noting the make-up style of Cartwright’s mom. Someone else agreed writing, “I was gonna say she looks just like Sherri in a couple of those!”

“Despite her choice of clothing, hair and makeup… She had an AMAZING body. Why oh why did she get those implants,” a fan asked.

Another fan agreed and wrote, “I was coming here to say this!! She looked incredible, and her boobs were proportionate to the rest of her body. Jax basically bullying her into sizing up messed up her frame. I hope she eventually ops to get them removed!”

“Ol’ girl’s eyebrow problems go muchhh further back than any of us knew,” a fan said.

“Her hair, makeup, eyebrows, fake tan…it’s all horrendous, but didn’t most of us look like that in 2010? Lol. I remember the rock of love/VH1 era when every contestant of every show looked like KFC in that photo,” a commenter said. “Also – her jaw looks abnormally large – she looks like Jax.”

“She’s definitely serving ‘Great Value Jessica Simpson circa Dukes of Hazzard’ here,” a fan wrote.

“Horrid! Trailer park glamour shots,” someone said.

A fan pointed out, “I love how it says she doesn’t do nudes but then basically does nudes. These photos definitely scream mid 2000s/2010. Now I’m sitting here reminiscing about my 20s lmao.”

