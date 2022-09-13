Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss in Black Mini Dress & Green Gown

Brittany Cartwright went to the Big Apple for a rare trip without her family.

In September 2022, the 33-year-old former “Vanderpump Rules” star flew to New York City to attend her first New York Fashion Week – and she fit right in.

Cartwright teased her outing on her Instagram story on September 8, 2022, in a post from a first-class airplane seat. “Off to NYC!” she wrote. “So excited for my first time at Fashion Week! Traveling without my 2 babies (Jax included) feels crazy! I keep feeling like I’m forgetting something! Lol.”

Cartwright and Taylor welcomed their first child, Cruz Cauchi, in April 2021. After giving birth to her son, the former SURver struggled with her post-baby weight, and in January 2022, she announced she has signed on as an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program. Cartwright revealed she lost 40 pounds after following the diet plan — and Fashion Week turned out to be the perfect place to flaunt her progress.

Brittany Cartwright Stunned in a Green Gown for a Night Out in NYC

After Cartwright landed in New York City, she went out on the town. In a photo posted to Instagram, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star posed in a silky green gown. “New York state of mind,” she captioned pics of her standing on a New York City street and later at a wine bar.

The comment section for the post was filled with fire emoji from Cartwright’s followers. Fans also commented to tell the former Bravo star how great she looked.

“Looking gorgeous,” one fan wrote. “Absolutely STUNNING!!” another agreed.

“U look so beautiful wow,” wrote another fan.

“Slayyyy,” added Cartwright’s publish, Lori Krebs.

“You look terrific! I know you worked very hard on losing weight & you did it,” another fan wrote.

“Amazing! Carrie Bradshaw vibes,” another fan wrote to Cartwright.

Cartwright Wore a Little Balck Dress to a Runway Show

If the green gown wasn’t enough, Cartwright shared a second shot of her wearing a black mini dress ahead of a runway show. In a pic posted to Instagram, Cartwright posed outside of a venue wearing an LBD, strappy black shoes, and a black bow in her hair. A second shot gave a glimpse at the runway for a Sherri Hill fashion show, which featured Cartwright’s friend, “Bachelor” alum Hannah Godwin, as a model.

“I’m having a ballll,” Cartwright captioned the pic.

“HELLOOOOO,” commented her pal Kristen Doute.

“Damn Girl,” wrote fellow ‘Vanderpump Rules” alum Scheana Shay.

“Killed this look babe,” another fan wrote. “You look amazing! Hard work pays off,” added another.

Cartwright, who has been vocal about how she has been bullied online, previously told Showbiz CheatSheet that her weight loss goal was initially 30 pounds, but that even after hitting her goal she planned to continue with intermittent fasting and other maintenance tools. “It’s definitely helped my self-esteem,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star added of her weight loss. “I feel better going out in the world and being around my friends.”

