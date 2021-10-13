Brock Davies Responds After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Slam His Behavior

Brock Davies reacted online after the most recent episode of “Vanderpump Rules” addressed the fact that he has two kids he hasn’t seen in four years.

Brock has a son named Eli and a daughter named Winter from a previous relationship, according to Life & Style.

The Australian gym owner, who welcomed a baby girl with “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay in April 2020, revealed that he first became a father at age 20 and has two children in Australia that he doesn’t speak to. In the episode, Brock revealed that he had a very bad breakup with his children’s mother and that her current husband has filled the father role to his children. He admitted he doesn’t even talk to his kids on Facetime.

Viewers have slammed the dad of three for neglecting his responsibilities to his older children. On his Instagram story, Brock reacted to the hate by sharing a video that said, “The American Dream — Chasing Dreams.” He captioned the clip with, “Back in 2019 a little understanding if it helps. … I love my family and I wish I was in a position to handle myself differently.”

In a second post he wrote, “I am thankful for my kids, I am thankful for my family, I am thankful for the support of my loved ones, I am thankful for change, I am thankful for tough times, I am thankful for life’s lessons, I am thankful for my fiancée, I am thankful for my health and I’m thankful for Ya’all… Tomorrow’s going to be great.”

Brock Left His Baby Early to Practice Pickleball & He Butted Heads With Scheana’s Mom

Fans have not been thrilled with Brock so far this season on “Vanderpump Rules.” In the season 9 premiere episode, Scheana called him out for playing golf the same day she had a miscarriage. In the new episode, he skipped out on Scheana and their daughter in the early morning to practice for a pickleball tournament.

According to The Sun, he also scoffed at Scheana’s comment that she still has pregnancy “hormones pumping through” her as she got emotional about her lack of sleep. Scheana also got upset that Brock stuck her mother with extra work on her birthday, Scheana’s mom, Erika van Olphen, has been helping the two with baby Summer, and she called out Brock by asking him if the extra time away from his baby for his pickleball practice was “worth it.” He said it was.

Fans reacted to the tension on Twitter.

“I don’t like how Brock is talking to Scheana or her mom. #PumpRules,” one viewer wrote.

“Brock left Scheana and his daughter to practice hitting balls for an hour? For a game that he’s never played and still lost? Father of the year,” another added.

“Brock hasn’t seen his kids in 4 years??? ? But he’s the best dad in the world?? Scheana, baby, this s— ain’t adding up,” another critic wrote.

Scheana Defended Brock & Said Viewers Don’t Know the Whole Story

Scheana has defended Brock multiple times. In the episode, she said he’s a doting dad to their daughter, and during a prior appearance on “E! News “Daily Pop,” she said, “He’s the most amazing, hands-on father.”

On October 12, 2021, she also told Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” that Brock’s lack of communication with his kids is not a red flag for her.

“No, because I know everything about it,” she said. “You’re gonna see so much more of this story throughout this season. It was not a red flag for me.”

Davies told Page Six he was in a “different place” in his life when he became a father of two at a young age and he said some of his past moments are not his “proudest.”

“But it’s a part of my life and you guys will get to meet me more this season,” he said. “I understand my faults, what I’ve done in my past, and going forward I’ve done the right thing.”

