Vanderpump Rules Fans Question Brock Davies’ Plan for Quickie Wedding to Scheana Shay

Brock Davies tried to pull off a same-day proposal and wedding, but it wasn’t meant to be. On the December 28 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” the fitness guru cooked up a plan to surprise Scheana Shay with an instant wedding, but his lack of organizational skills – and funds – caused things to go awry.

After Brock asked Randall Emmett for help executing his plan by staging a fake movie premiere that would serve as the setting for his proposal, Lala Kent shut things down when her assistant asked if she should put the deposit for the venue on her credit card. In what appeared to be an awkward end to the story, Brock revealed that the venue “canceled” things on him and he couldn’t go through with his plan to propose to Scheana and marry her on the spot.

Vanderpump Rules Fans Reacted to the Surprise Wedding ‘Storyline’

While the wedding was touted as a surprise, it’s no surprise that fans had a different take on things, especially since Scheana appeared to be in the know the whole time. On Reddit, some viewers questioned why Brock was trying to rush a wedding with the “Good as Gold” singer.

Some noted that Scheana admitted his green card was about to expire, while others wondered if Brock was trying to beat a prenuptial agreement.

“Was the quickie on the spot wedding to avoid Scheana getting a pre-nup sorted. Who the actual eff does a surprise quicky wedding,” one Redditor wrote.

“I thought surely that has to be some goofy storyline?” another chimed in. “I would think maybe 1 percent of the world population would want a ‘surprise wedding.’ Also, who asks someone to throw a fake movie premiere? Hopefully the producers are just getting lazy and Brock isn’t that clueless.”

Others noted that Brock and Scheana already had a marriage license and a pre-nuptial agreement in place and that Scheana had already been wedding dress shopping.

“Yeah, this was a weird storyline. You have to appear at the courthouse together, in person, before the wedding to get a marriage license in LA. There are no surprises for a bride or groom,” one Reddit user noted.

“I love everyone commenting saying he’s surprising her and pressuring her to get married as if they didn’t have a pre-nup, dress, and marriage license! They’ve been planning it together, Brock kept saying ‘we’ before the ‘surprise’ was ruined due to his lack of funds,” another wrote.

Other fans accused Brock of mentioning the wedding on camera in an attempt to get Lala and Randall or Bravo producers to pay for it.

“I think he thought that if he mentioned it on screen that bravo would foot the bill and then they would act like it was Lala and Randall,” another wrote. “When she asked for his credit card he backed out because he realized that’s not actually how it works

“I 100% think he thought Bravo would foot the bill for their fake, staged wedding,” another agreed.

But in an interview on the “Tap In” podcast, Brock said there was a “spin” on the storyline seen on the show and that the whole wedding story was not as it seemed. He noted that the venue really did cancel on him due to COVID-19 concerns.

Brock & Scheana Are Now Planning to Get Married in a Destination Wedding in Bali

In July 2021, three months after their daughter, Summer Moon, was born, Brock proposed to Scheana at their home in California. The proposal took place right around the time that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast gathered for a “real” movie premiere for Emmett’s film “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

With the fake surprise wedding scrapped, the couple revealed they will return to Bali, the spot where they “fell in love” to exchange their vows. And it sounds like their guests will be footing some of the bill, as they will need plane tickets to get to the ceremony.

“However many people want to make the trek to Bali, they are invited,” Scheana told Page Six in September 2021. “It’s going to be a destination wedding for sure. We’re thinking end of next year, hopefully November, travel restrictions will let up. It’ll be summer in Bali so that is our plan.”

