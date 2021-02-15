Cameran Eubanks Slams Bravo Stars

Even though Cameran Eubanks is no longer on Southern Charm, it doesn’t mean that she can’t start some drama from behind-the-scenes.

During a new interview with Us Weekly, Eubanks dished on the interactions she’s had with some fellow Bravo stars over the years–and some are less pleasant than others, to say the least. “BravoCon was a lot,” Eubanks revealed to Us Weekly. “It was interesting. Bravo fans are amazing — absolutely amazing. But I only stayed for one day. One day was all I could take.”

Eubanks explained that she found former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards to be “super nice,” but not all of the Bravolebs were as kind to the Southern Charm star. “There were so many who were so nice, and there were so many who were, like, legitimately think they’re A-list celebrities,” Eubanks said. “I mean, like, crazy.”

Eubanks was a cast member on Southern Charm during Seasons 1-6, but chose to exit before Season 7 began filming this summer. “At that point, I had a child and since becoming a mother, my priorities had changed,” Eubanks explained to E! News earlier this month about her exit. “I also felt like I was at a different place in my life. It was time to move on.”

Cameran Eubanks Said That She Would Not Want to Return to Bravo

Although Eubanks may have had mixed experiences with some of her fellow Bravo stars, it doesn’t look like she will have to be dealing with them any time soon. During a recent interview, Eubanks revealed that she would never return to Southern Charm.

“To be honest, I feel like I don’t fit anymore in the mix,” Eubanks revealed to Us Weekly. “It started to feel a little forced for me and just inauthentic. I don’t want to be on reality TV and feel like I have to act or feel like I have to be a certain way to fit in. I do keep my family private and just started to feel a little hypocritical for me to stay on.”

However, even though her time on the show has come to an end, it doesn’t mean that Eubanks wasn’t grateful for the opportunity. “There are a lot of positives that come out of it,” Eubanks said. “It gives you a platform. Like, I wrote a book and I’m talking to you because I was on Southern Charm.”

Cameran Eubanks Said That She Feels There Are Certain Expectations That Come With Being on Bravo

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Eubanks explained that she feels like Bravo has certain expectations that she just couldn’t meet anymore.

“These people are showing their children, their significant others and, when you’re on reality television — especially Bravo these days — that’s expected of you, and I didn’t wanna do it,” Eubanks explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Eubanks continued, “I felt myself not being as authentic as I was. I just had to be true to myself and move on.”

