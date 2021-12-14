Below Deck’s Captain Howard’s Unexpected Cause of Death Revealed

Captain Mark Howard, star of “Below Deck Mediterranean” died in October and now his cause of death has been revealed.

According to E! News who obtained the official death record, Howard’s cause of death was “hypertensive cardiovascular disease with chronic alcoholism listed as a contributory cause” which was considered “natural.”

When his death was reported, Bravo released a statement about the former cast member. “Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard. As the captain of the first season of Below Deck Med, he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family.”

Howard was just 65 years old, according to E! News, and spent 30 years in the yacht industry.

Here’s what we know:

Captain Mark Howard’s Death Was Reported on October 28, 2021, but His Death Was Sometime Before That

TMZ reported on October 28, 2021, that Howard was found dead at his home in Florida. The outlet later acquired a police report explaining that Howard’s wife, Susan, found her husband’s body in their home when she returned from a six-day trip at an out-of-town dog show.

“The [police] report says Mark was covered in boxes that had apparently fallen, and his body was laying up against a shelf,” TMZ reported. “Cops say there were also blood droplets on the floor and blood on the side of his face — though it was not clear if he had suffered any trauma.”

Captain Mark Howard Appeared on Just one Season of the Show but Famously Feuded With an Iconic Cast Member, Daniel

Howard was at the helm of the Ionian Princess for the 2016 debut season of the show, a spinoff of Bravo’s hit show “Below Deck.” He only appeared for one season and was replaced by the show’s first female captain, Sandy Yawn, in season 2.

His time on the show was linked to a famously terrible deckhand Danny Zureikat, who slacked off every chance he got. Zureikat was constantly crossing the lines with charter guests including sending secret notes and taking photos of and with women in bikinis. He consistently butted heads with all of the crew, as seen in this season 1 clip from Bravo.

“When it came to Danny, you know, he wanted to be there for TV,” fellow deckhand Bobby Giancola told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in August 2021. “I mean, and I would say that that sounds a little bit of like cop out, but he overexaggerated things. You know, and we had so many talks with him and he would cry to us, say, I want to make you guys proud. And we were like, dude, so do we!”

Eventually, Howard had to step in and confiscate Zureikat’s phone. When that didn’t curb his behavior, Howard fired him.

“I don’t trust you either,” Howard said during episode 12. “You have been toxic to this boat ever since you arrived and your work is subpar. This is not the business for you.”

