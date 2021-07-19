Chef Ben Robinson Speaks Out on Possibility of Below Deck Return

More often than not, the “Below Deck” series is less than smooth sailing. More often than not, there are hirings and firings involved with the crew. On more than one occasion, Chef Ben Robinson has stepped in to save the day when a chef is less than perfect.

Unfortunately, it looks like fans won’t be seeing him anytime soon on the Bravo series. Robinson last appeared on “Below Deck Mediterranean” for season 4 in 2019, and he shared at the time that he was retiring from being a yacht chef. Two years later, he’s standing by his decision.

“I think I’m probably a little too old for Below Deck,” he said in an Instagram Live with fellow crew member Bugsy Drake on June 24. The stewardess then revealed that she was disappointed she never had the opportunity to worth with the beloved chef and that he inspired her to go on the show.

While Robinson may be hanging up his yachtie uniform, he hasn’t given up cooking in the slightest. The chef has a catering business, “for which he travels all over the world creating culinary masterpieces,” per his website. Robinson also works on private events, private instruction, and guest appearances.

Robinson Has Talked About the Stressful Yachting Life Before

Chef Ben has never been one to sugarcoat the stresses of cooking the most luxurious meals in a less than luxurious kitchen. He tweeted in June 2018, “Most Charter Chefs have a 5 year expectancy. I did it for 13. Head chef on the largest #yacht age 28. Crew and guest require 300 plates a day on #BelowDeckMediterranean #BelowDeck on your own… We look forward to your job application Bravo #cheers.”

After Robinson decided to return for season 4 of “Below Deck Med,” he hinted that it would be his last appearance. People asked him at the time if he would come back for another season, but he shared that he’s at an age where he wants to do other things.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” he told People in August 2019. “Ultimately, I’m approaching 40 now. I got into the industry when I was 22, I was a young buck. You can do anything when you’re 22. Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean carried me through into my mid-30s. I don’t know how Roger Federer does it, to be honest!”

Robinson Isn’t the Only Fan Favorite ‘Below Deck’ Chef to Throw in the Towel

Throughout the “Below Deck” series, there are often crew members who stay season after season. Captain Sandy Yawn, Hannah Ferrier, Malia White, Bugsy Drake, and more have returned to the series. Chef Adam Glick was another constant in the series, as he appeared on both “Below Deck Med” and “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.”

As many “Below Deck” fans know, Glick was never one to love the superyacht lifestyle. In between charter seasons, Glick spent time traveling and road-tripping in his renovated van. Glick has continued to live his ideal low maintenance lifestyle by combining both his passions while retiring from his charter chef career as well.

The professional chef has now created a new name for himself – the “Adventure Chef.” The “Adventure Chef” is based around his adventure cooking lifestyle. Glick’s “Adventure Chef” line includes his own folding 6-piece Knife Kit made by Messermeister, apparel, photos, and more.

Glick hasn’t completely ended his reality television career, as he is currently working on two new digital series about his “Adventure Cooking.” Glick has some of those videos on his website.

