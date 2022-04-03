How a ‘Southern Charm’ Star Caused Co-Star’s Breakup

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover has been dating fellow Bravo star Paige DeSorbo since last fall, but just before that, he was in a relationship with Natalie Hegnauer — a relationship he says was damaged by one of his Bravo co-stars.

Hegnauer made her debut on the 7th season of the Bravo reality show, which was filmed during the early part of the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. The relationship did not survive the pandemic, but it’s not for the reason fans may think.

In his tell-all book, “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?,” Conover revealed what really caused the demise of his relationship.

Craig Conover Said a Co-Star Played a Part in the End of His Relationship With Natalie Hegnauer

In an excerpt from his book, shared by Us Weekly, Conover revealed that he and Hegnauer started arguing “a lot more” after she moved to his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. He added that alcohol played a part in the arguing, so he actually quit drinking for two months in late 2020. He also expressed disappointment that once they left their pandemic bubble, he and Hegnauer didn’t get to spend Thanksgiving together that year because she instead went on a ski trip with friends.

But things got even worse when Conover left to film the Bravo spinoff “Winter House” in Vermont during the early months of 2021. While he was out of town, Conover got wind that Hegnauer went out to dinner with his “Southern Charm” enemy Madison LeCroy, who was the ex-girlfriend of his best friend Austen Kroll.

“When I left to film ‘Winter House’ in January 2021, we were still together, and despite rumors that I had started seeing Paige DeSorbo, nothing happened between us,” Conover wrote in his book, per E! News. “However, I was also upset when I heard that she had had dinner with Madison while I was filming in Vermont, given that Natalie knew full well how I felt about Austen’s ex.”

Fans may recall that during the “Southern Charm” season 7 reunion, Conover got into it with LeCroy as he accused her of cheating on Kroll and “flying around the country sleeping with men,” including a famous former MLB player who was rumored to be former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. He even called her a “homewrecker.”

Conover admitted that it was Hegnauer’s sneaky dinner with his enemy LeCroy that really marked the demise of his relationship.

“When I returned, we both agreed that the relationship wasn’t working anymore,” he wrote. “What had happened between us during quarantine just couldn’t last in the real world, and while that is unfortunate, I don’t regret a moment of it.”

Craig Conover Revealed That Filming ‘Winter House’ Hurt His Relationship In Other Ways

Two months before heading to Vermont to film “Winter House,” Conover admitted that cracks were beginning to form in his relationship with Hegnauer.

“As quarantine lifted and we got back to our real lives, that’s kind of when we faced some of the real pressures,” he told People in December 2020. “It has been a challenge.”

And even before Hegnauer stepped out with LeCroy, Conover revealed that leaving to film “Winter House” didn’t help matters. The Sewing Down South owner told Us Weekly that filming the Bravo mashup show was hard on his relationship due to the distance he and Hegnauer had.

“We were just bummed that we’re going to be away from each other for so long, but then, as it goes on and as you’re doing this fun stuff and you’re seeing other people pair off and do their thing, you do start to miss your partner,” he told the outlet in 2021. “So it was more just lonely and you wish they were there to kind of enjoy it.

Conover had been dating Hegnauer for about a year before confirming their split in May 2021, per Reality Blurb.

