Craig Conover Says He Hooked Up with This Summer House Star

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover revealed that he previously hooked up with a star from Bravo’s Summer House.

The 31-year-old shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he had cozied up with Cincinnati native Jules Daoud during an episode of season four of Summer House. Conover expressed that although the ship had sailed, Daoud had reached out to the Southern Charm star when she traveled to Charleston.

“I’m dating someone new now,” he dished in the November 5 episode of WWHL. “She was great, we had a lot of fun, but she actually just texted me that she was coming to Charleston.”

“Unfortunately, I did not text her back, because I didn’t think that would be appropriate,” he continued. “I haven’t figured out how to navigate those waters yet.”

Cohen then offered some unsolicited advice on the situation.

He said he believed Conover should have responded out of courtesy to the Summer House member.

“I think that the nice thing to do would be text her back and say, ‘Hey that’s great, I have a girlfriend now,’” Cohen said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Conover Attended a Birthday Party in the Hamptons on Summer House

According to Bravo, Conover, as well as Southern Charm cast members Austen Kroll and Shep Rose, attended Summer House’s Kyle Cooke’s birthday party in the Hamptons. Conover and Daoud “hit it off” and later “hooked up,” Bravo said.

However, Conover later claimed that viewers were not able to see the whole side of the story at the party.

He explained on the Daily Dish that he initially started hanging out with Cooke and Daoud at the get together because Kroll and Rose were fighting with one another.

“I was like, ‘Hey, let’s do waterslide races,’ and they were like, ‘We’re in,’” Conover recounted to the outlet. “Kyle, Paige, myself and Jules just stayed on the waterslide the whole time. And I think, as the day went on, Jules and I ended up kissing on top of the waterslide, I think. But they didn’t air any of this stuff.”

Conover then went out for the night with the Summer House crew after Kroll left to deal with his situation with Rose.

“I was like, ‘Guys, you dragged me to this party and I’m having a blast,’ so I stayed, and I ended up wearing Carl and Kyle’s clothes out,” he continued on the Daily Dish. “I give like, the toast at the end of the night before we all go out, and then Jules came back to wherever our house was.”

Conover Said He Remained Friends With Daoud

According to Bravo, Conover claimed he remained “casual” with the Summer House star following their hook up. He added that they had stayed friends.

“I spent the summer in New York, so Jules and I hung out for a couple of weeks and then, whenever I was in New York, we hung out. We just had a great time and we’re still close friends,” Conover said. “Jules and I are still really close. If I go to New York, we’ll probably hang out. But you know, nothing serious.”

Showbiz CheatSheet reported that Daoud at one point included Conover in a list of “douchebags” that she had hooked up with.

“This summer I hooked up with my fair share of douchebags,” she revealed during a confessional, according to the outlet. “Jordan [Verroi], Craig [Conover] and congrats Carl [Radke], now you’re on the same list.”

She later tweeted in a now-deleted tweet, according to Showbiz CheatSheet, “Tbh I’d kindly like to remove @C_Conover from that statement LOL my apologies boo.”

