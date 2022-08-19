Will Denise Richards Ever Return to RHOBH?

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards revealed if she would ever return to the franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denise Richards Says, if Asked Back, She Would Return to RHOBH: ‘My First Season, I Had a Great Time’

While appearing on the Divorced Not Dead podcast with Caroline Stanbury, Richards was asked about her time on the show and how likely she would be to return if they asked.

Richards says she “actually would” return if the cards were right, “my first season, I had a great time.”

Fans of the show will remember Richards’ tumultuous exit in season 10 after beign accused of having a sexual relationship with a former cast mate, Brandi Glanville. Richards denied the rumors but Lisa Rinna, a longtime friend of Richards’ accused her of hiding the truth.

“My second season was incredibly challenging, and I felt like, what would they do to me the third [season if I stayed]?” Richards said on the podcast. She went on to say how devestated she was to lose the longtime friendship she’d had with Rinna over the cheating claim. “That’s the truth. And that’s why I was so upset. During my second season, I was so shocked and so blindsided.”

Rinna and Richards are no longer friends according to Richards, “I miss her, I miss our old friendship, but I would never be friends with her again.”

Some fans wondered what the real reason behind Richards’ departure was and she gave her side of the story on the podcast.

“Once it’s done airing and we do the reunion, they start filming again right away.,” she said. “And also, we were in a pandemic, and I was in Spain working. So I just had to really look at — I also wanted to be off. Like if no one likes you on the damn show — I mean, thank God Garcelle [Beauvais] did — but no one else did. And at the reunion, it felt like, where the hell do I go from here? If no one likes me on this show, why would I, it might look weird if I’m, I don’t know, it was weird, and I had to make a decision quickly because they started filming. So I made the decision not to go back for a third season at the time.”

Lisa Rinna Praised Denise Richards’ for Starting an OnlyFans Account: ‘Make Money Baby!’

Play

Lisa Rinna Calls Denise Richards’ OnlyFans Fabulous | WWHL Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills thinks Denise Richards joining OnlyFans is fabulous, encourages her to make the money, and says she’s going to make more cash on OnlyFans than on RHOBH. Lisa also says she wants Teddi Mellencamp back the most over Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer. ►► Subscribe To WWHL:… 2022-08-04T02:30:06Z

Richards announced she had joined the adult-themed site OnlyFans via her Instagram on June 23, 2022. Here announcement came shortly after her daughter Sami joined the site.

“It’s summer!!! My favorite time of year Chatting with all of you on #onlyfans right now,” Richards wrote. “I personally will answer all of your messages #onlyfans

Oh… my link is in my bio.”

At the time, some criticized the move, but her former friend, turned foe has other thoughts.

“Make money baby!” Rinna said while appearing on WWHL in August. “Make the cash! She’s going to make more money than she did on the show. I mean, come on!”