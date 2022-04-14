Fans Slam Lala Kent’s Outfit on ‘WWHL’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent appeared on the April 12 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside Mya Allen of “Summer House” fame. During the interview, Kent wore a white top tucked into a pair of brown Gucci drawstring pants. She finished off the look with an oversized blazer and strappy heels.

On April 13, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of an Instagram Story posted by the official Give Them Lala Beauty Instagram account on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. The picture showed Kent posing on the day of her “WWHL” interview.

“LFUs outfit on wwhl…. thoughts?!” read the caption of the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About Lala Kent’s Outfit

Several Reddit users shared their opinions on Kent’s outfit in the post’s comments section.

“Lala just misses the mark every single time. I like the individual pieces of the outfit but when put all together it’s poorly executed. She either needs a stylist, or needs to fire the one she has,” wrote a commenter.

“Every single time! That blazer would have looked amazing with some black leather skinny pants. Those joggers and white tee would’ve been cute on their own but at a different event as well. It’s such a hot mess together I have to laugh,” added a different person.

“Lala thinks buying logo products of name brands make her look fashionable. In reality, she never executes the pieces well and always manages to look like a knock off mess,” added another.

“She needs help; she’s never been a sharp dressed woman. She has the body to wear basically anything but she has no taste,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“I watched this and the whole time I was so confused with her outfit. She’s usually more dressed up and this was just blah. Seemed like she didn’t really care. Her hair didn’t even look done, it was just straight,” commented a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“My god she get tackier and tackier. She has zero sense of personal style,” chimed in a sixth person.

Lala Kent Spoke About Dating On ‘WWHL’

As fans are aware, Kent broke up with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, in October 2021. The former couple shares a 1-year-old daughter named Ocean.

During her “WWHL” appearance, Kent briefly spoke about her dating life. The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared that she has hired a private investigator to run background checks on potential romantic partners.

“My P.I., I keep him busy. I’m taking a break from dating. I’m just – I’m not there yet,” stated Kent.

During a March 2022 interview on the “Unwaxed” podcast, Kent discussed hiring a private investigator. She shared that she felt it was necessary to look into her dates’ history after breaking up with Emmett, who she claims was unfaithful throughout their relationship.

“I have retained a P.I. because I am so scarred that anyone who I am interested in, I will run a background check,” stated the Bravo personality.

The 31-year-old also shared what type of person she is most interested in dating.

“Tall, dark, and handsome with a lot of tattoos, covered,” revealed the mother of one.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance