Bravo Star Shares Heartbreaking News With Fans

A Bravo star is mourning the loss of her beloved pet.

On June 26, 2022, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi shared the news that her cat Romeo had died. She brought Romeo home in 2005 and he lived with her for the past 17 years.

“To my boy Romeo, thank you for the most incredible 17 years I could’ve ever asked for from a soul. My little Meow-Meow Romeo was so talkative and he honestly hated everyone except me lol. He was an a****** but he was MY a****** and he loved Elijah so much and Eli loved him more than all of our pets. I will miss our conversations. I will miss your hair all over my clothes. I will miss your embrace when you knew I was sad. I will miss you so much Romeo. Thank you, my boy. Thank you,” the “Shahs of Sunset” star captioned an Instagram post.

Gharachedaghi Received Love & Support From Friends & Fans on Social Media

People who have pets know how hard a loss of this magnitude is. Pets become part of people’s families and it sounds like that’s how Romeo was with Gharachedaghi over the past several years.

Several people took to the comments section of Gharachedaghi’s Instagram post to share their well wishes and condolences over the loss of Romeo.

“I’m so, honeybun. I’m glad you had such an incredible connection with your little meow-meow Romeo,” MJ Javid commented.

“He was a great cat. I love how he didn’t like stranger but allowed me to pick him up. He will be missed ” Reza Farahan’s husband Adam Farahan wrote.

“Beautiful sentiment. Sending lots of love to you and Elijah,” someone else said.

“Im so sorry GG. Animals are family,” another fan added.

“So sorry for ur loss. They certainly are part of our family n leave pawprints on our heart. RIP Romeo,” a fifth comment read.

Gharachedaghi Adopted a Dog in January 2022

On January 15, 2022, Gharachedaghi introduced her newest family member to the Instagram world.

“Bob is 8 weeks old and just arrived to us from my favorite and most humane breeder @von_der_preis_rottweilers_ where I also got ZsaZsa,” she captioned the post, which included a few photos of her son with Bob.

Gharachedaghi’s Rottweiler ZsaZsa weighs 115 pounds, but appears to be a gentle giant, based on the videos that the reality star has shared of her on Instagram. “My big teddy bear,” she previously captioned a pic of the pup riding shotgun.

After adopting Bob, Gharachedaghi did her best to sideline the haters before they had a chance to criticize her (though plenty of people still did).

“I’ve rescued dogs all of my life, and I’ve seen the risks involved with not knowing what the dog has been through and how it will react to a screaming, kicking toddler baby. For that fact, it was imperative that I used a trusted breeder so I can track the bloodline, temperament and over-all behavior. With a baby, having dogs that are well-over 100 pounds should not be done casually. I trust these dogs with my life! This is MY perfect family,” Gharachedaghi added.

