Hannah Ferrier Spills on ‘Really Strange’ Exchange With Rachel Hargrove

Rachel Hargrove caused a stir last month when she lashed out at “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll and then announced that she was done with Bravo. This week, former “Below Deck” star Hannah Ferrier shared a “strange” exchange that she had with the chef just over a year ago.

In an interview with Page Six, Ferrier shared, “I’ve actually had my own experience with her on social media, which I found really strange.” Ferrier explained that she’d been working on a project back in April 2021 and she wanted to make sure that the wording was right for Americans as well as Australians because they use different terms sometimes so she was doing “market research” on Twitter.

She said she tweeted asking if Americans knew what mangroves were back. Ferrier said the “Below Deck” chef replied, “Grew up with them my whole life as well … I am curious to [sic] why she is making all these questions about Americans?”

Ferrier said, “And Hargrove was like, ‘oh [Ferrier’s] always asking about whether Americans know this or that like we’re stupid.'” Hargrove then said she wasn’t attacking Ferrier and it wasn’t a “jab” but that she was “bad at Twitter.”

Hargrove and Ferrier never worked together on “Below Deck” as Hargrove was the chef on season 8 and 9 of the original “Below Deck” series while Ferrier worked as the chief stew on the first 5 seasons of the spinoff “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ferrier Said Her Tweet Wasn’t Controversial But She Simply Wanted to Know If Americans Also Used the Term Mangroves

Ferrier also went into more detail about her interaction with Hargrove, revealing that the following day she had a “million responses.” She said her tweet was “not controversial” and said, “It’s not stupid. It’s just we’re from different countries.” She added:

I found that really strange, because… especially in this day and age, to kind of insinuate that I’m taking a whole country where all my supporters are from and calling them stupid on the internet is kind of a stretch for what the actual initial tweet was.

She then said that’s why when she saw Hargrove lashing out at Kroll and Bravo she “did follow it.”

Hargrove Announced in Late July That She Was Done With Bravo

On July 27, Hargrove shocked Bravo fans when she lashed out at “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll and the network at the same time. It all started when Hargrove shared an article about Kroll on social media and wrote, “Cheers to the most narcissistic t*** on @BravoTV.”

She later explained that she met up with Kroll in Florida and hung out with him and his brewing team but that he started “being an idiot” over her not wanting to party. She also said she had a negative encounter with Kroll and Shep Rose at the NBC Upfronts in May 2022.

Hargrove then hit out at Bravo and said she was “tired of the BS” and was refusing to participate in BravoCon 2022. She shared, “Done with the bullies in tv.” Hargrove then added, “Ps…. F*** below deck.” In a subsequent tweet, Hargrove said she didn’t want to be “associated with organizations I don’t believe in.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’