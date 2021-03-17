Lisa Vanderpump Suggests Jax & Brittany Were Actually Fired From VPR

During a recent interview, Lisa Vanderpump seemed to confirm that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were indeed fired from Vanderpump Rules.

In December, the couple took to Instagram to announce that they would not be returning for Season 9 of the show. In their posts, they mentioned nothing about being fired and seemed to suggest that they had decided to take a step back on their own. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” Taylor wrote at the time. “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

However, it seems like Vanderpump always figures out a way to get down to the bottom of things. While talking to Us Weekly, Vanderpump was asked if she was “surprised” that the two had decided to leave the show, and she did not hold back in her response. “Was I surprised? What?” Vanderpump said with a smile. “That they decided? If you put it like that, yeah, I was really surprised.”

Lisa Vanderpump Reveals She Hasn’t Heard from Stassi Schroeder, Gives Update on ‘Vanderpump Rules’Subscribe for more Us Weekly videos! – bit.ly/33yer6O usmagazine.com/ Follow Us Weekly on Facebook: facebook.com/UsWeekly Follow Us Weekly on Instagram: instagram.com/usweekly/ Follow Us Weekly on Twitter: twitter.com/usweekly 2021-03-15T23:12:06Z

Vanderpump also added, “We talked about diversity and that situation, Bravo produces the show, even though I’m an executive producer on the show, they make most of the decisions.”

Some ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Wanted Jax Taylor to Leave the Show

During a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers called for Taylor to be fired as she explained that Taylor was “mean” and difficult to work with.

“He’s said very, very mean things to new cast members,” Stowers explained. “He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started. He said very mean things to us as well, later on apologizing. But it seems like he continues to get away with everything he does and I’m not sure why, especially at his age. It’s not like he’s doing this as a young adult, as a kid and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do.”

Stowers continued, telling the outlet, “He’s a grown man in this society, this is a life he wants to live and I feel like Lisa [Vanderpump] definitely needs to tell him he’s wrong. She really needs to reprimand him off the show as well.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Might Be Leaving California

Even though the couple may not be starring on Vanderpump Rules anymore, it looks like we can’t expect any guest appearances from them, either. In an Instagram live, Taylor recently suggested that the couple could be moving from California to Kentucky sometime after they welcome their first child in April.

“It’s not happening today but it is in the foreseeable future,” Taylor said, according to Reality Blurb. “Maybe next year, if I can talk Brittany into it… I want to raise my kid in Kentucky [but] I’ve got to get Brittany on board.”

Vanderpump Rules has not yet begun filming for Season nine.

