Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Share First Photos of Newborn Son’s Face

Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are finally showing off photos of their newborn son Cruz Michael Cauchi’s face. The couple welcomed their son on April 12, 2021.

In an Instagram post on April 19, Taylor showed off three photos of his son, including one photo which showed the new dad cuddled up with both his son and their two dogs. Taylor wrote an emotional caption, sharing, “Happy one week to my little man Cruz, the amount of love we have for our son is unmeasurable. I can’t believe a week ago today you came into our lives and have changed us forever. Never has a man been more of a man until he has become a father in my opinion, fatherhood is the greatest thing to ever happen to me.”

Taylor continued, “You can’t explain the feeling, it’s like explaining water to someone who’s never felt water. Cruz has brought me more joy in the last week than I could of possibly ever imagined. I promise I will use my father’s handbook and give you the best-childhood a boy could ask for. I am already so proud of you son… love Dad.”

Cartwright Said That They Have ‘Never Been More in Love’

After Cruz was born on April 12, Cartwright took to her Instagram page to share an update on parenthood. “Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote at the time.

Cartwright continued, “He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. 💙 We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! 😭🥰💙- Both Mommy & Baby are doing great! 💙”

Cartwright’s husband, Taylor, has also posted a few updates about being a new dad on his Instagram page. On April 17, Taylor shared a photo of him holding his son as they made their way to Cruz’s first doctor’s appointment. “All about this Dad Life,” Taylor wrote in the caption of the photo. “Cruz’s first doctor appointment.”

Many ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and Bravo Stars Wished the Couple Congratulations

After Cartwright announced the birth of her son on Instagram, many “Vanderpump Rules” and other Bravo stars congratulated the couple in the comment section. “Love you guys!!” wrote former star Kristen Doute. Tom Schwartz also sent the couple his well-wishes, writing, “Mr Cruz Michael Cauchi! 😍 so freegn happy for you both ❤️”

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Don’t Be Tardy” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann also had some kind words for the new parents. “Omg CONGRATS!!” Zolciak-Biermann wrote. “I couldn’t be happier for you 2!! The days seem long but the years are short!! Love you guys!” Former “Summer House” member Ashley Wirkus also chimed in, writing, “Omg!!! Yay he is here!!!! So so happy for you all!!! Cruz is one lucky boy to have you as his Mama!!!”

