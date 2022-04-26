Jax Taylor Just Started a New Instagram to Sell His Old Clothes & Shoes

Jax Taylor is trying to make some extra cash by selling some items from his closet that he no longer wants or wears. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star took to his Instagram Stories on April 26, 2022, to share the new account with fans.

“Okay. Between 5 full closets. A full storage unit, and my sanity, it’s time to part ways with some stuff. Everything is negotiable. Happy shopping,” Taylor wrote in a post. “I have a lot of random things so beware. As they say, one persons garbage is another persons treasure,” he added.

At first, the bio on the new account read, “DM for any questions regarding-sizing, pricing, shipping. Happy shopping.” It has since been edited to add, “shipping not included in final price” and “page not ran by Jax Taylor.”

At the time of this writing, the new account, aptly called “Shop Jax’s Closet,” had nine items listed for sale.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Has Listed Several Items, Including Sneakers & Hoodies

Taylor is ready to clean house, and he has already listed a few items that he’s ready to get rid of. The very first item that was listed on the account was a pair of Yeezy sneakers.

“Authentic Adidas ‘Yeezy Boost 350’ Never Worn/ or washed,” the description read. The price for the cream-colored shoes was $200 or best offer. This appears to be Taylor’s most popular item to date, with several people seemingly interested in purchasing the shoes in the comments section of the post.

Next, a Dickies jacket, brand new with tags, was listed for $200 or best offer. Then, two “Supreme” hoodies were added, both listed as “slightly worn” and in “great condition.” Taylor is hoping to get $300 for each sweatshirt.

He also is getting rid of a pair of “Authentic” Nike Air Force Ones, that were “maybe” worn once. The “rare, snake skin” sneakers are a size 11.5, and come in the original box for $175.

Taylor is selling items on a first come, first served basis, and accepting Venmo as a form of payment.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Have Taken to Reddit to React to Taylor’s New Instagram Venture

Perhaps unsurprisingly, VPR fans are having a bit of a field day with Taylor’s new Instagram venture, many slamming him for having typos and grammatical errors on the page, and others calling his listings “overpriced.”

In addition, several Redditors believe that Taylor is starting to sell some of his items because he and Brittany Cartwright need the money.

“‘Between 5 full closets, a full storage unit and the $1 million I owe the IRS, it’s time to part ways with some stuff because I’m broke,'” one Redditor mocked Taylor’s post.

“They’re so broke,” someone else added.

“$300 for ‘slightly worn’ hoodies??’ questioned another Reddit user.

“Does he honestly believe he still has a platform to pull this kind of thing? I don’t know anyone who would pay for his overpriced hand-me-downs,” a fourth comment read.

“What do you want to bet he’s buying crap from thrift stores, and trying to turn a profit, hoping people will care that he claims it was his stuff?” a fifth person suggested.

