Jax Taylor Slammed for Instagram Story About Childhood

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor left the hit Bravo series following its eighth season, which premiered in 2020. On March 17, the 42-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to share an unattributed quote about childhood.

“If you were raised on bologna, drank Pepsi, played in the dirt, got your butt spanked, had 3 TV channels & had an outside antenna, school started with ‘The Pledge’, had a bedtime, rode in back of pickup trucks, recorded songs from the radio using cassette tapes, drank from a hose, played in the creek, said sir and ma’am… and you still turned out OK, say d*** right,” read the post.

Taylor added a 100 emoji to his Instagram Story.

Reddit Users Reacted to Jax Taylor’s Instagram Story

On March 17, 2022, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Taylor’s Instagram Story with the caption “Did you turn out ok though? Did you?” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

Several commenters took the time to share their opinions on Taylor’s upload.

“These types of posts are so f****** ridiculous even when posted by ppl who are not jax bc posting something like this implies one thinks their childhood is superior to others’. The only reason one would think that is bc their mind is closed to the other kinds of VALID experiences their are in the world. I grew up in the 90s, I played old video games but I mostly played outside on my bike, skates, rollerblades, scooter, etc etc but I don’t go around claiming that MY experience is better than anyone else’s. WTF,” wrote one Reddit user.

“His brain is just a constant loop of ‘only 80s kids remember this’ memes” added another.

“He cringe,” commented a Bravo fan.

Quite a few Reddit users also shared that they did not believe that Taylor “turned out OK.”

“If you were raised on bologna, drank Pepsi, played in the dirt, got your butt spanked, had 3 TV channels & had an outside antenna, school started with ‘The Pledge’, had a bedtime, rode in back of pickup trucks, recorded songs from the radio using cassette tapes, drank from a hose, played in the creek, said sir and ma’am… and you still turned out to be a malignant narcissist, say ‘I’m a work in progress!’Don’t worry Jason, I fixed it for you!!!” wrote one commenter.

“Jax is the opposite of the person I think of when I think of turning out ok,” asserted a different person.

“Uhm the fact that he thinks he turned out ok … Sir lmao you’re delusional,” added a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

“The only people I know that post this kind of s*** are people who are most definitely not OK people,” chimed in another commenter.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Parenthood

Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed their first child, Cruz, in April 2021. During a January 2022 interview with E! News, Cartwright shared some information about her son.

“He’s the sweetest, little cutest thing I’ve ever seen – I’ve just love him so much. I just can’t express how much I love him. It’s incredible,” stated the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

The mother of one went on to say that her son was “with [them] 24/7” and noted that she and her husband could use some alone time.

“We don’t even have a baby sitter, which is fine because I love my baby, but me and Jax definitely need to get some romance time – you know, it’s time for a little mommy, daddy time,” said Cartwright.

In an October 2021 interview on “The Doctors,” Taylor shared similar information about becoming a parent.

“Every day is a new adventure. Just love being a dad. I’ve been very blessed, so far, very blessed,” shared the 42-year-old.

