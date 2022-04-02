Fans Diss Jax Taylor After Posting Instagram Story About Parenthood

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are parents to an 11-month-old child named Cruz. Since his birth in April 2021, the couple has posted images of their son on social media. They have also given some insight into how they have adapted to becoming parents.

On March 27, 2022, Taylor shared an unattributed quote about parenthood on his Instagram Stories.

“Parenthood is updating your baby’s wardrobe every 3 months while you wear clothes you’ve had since 2015,” read the post.

On March 28, a Reddit user shared the Instagram post on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“What’s he really wearing from 2015? His ‘sweater line?’” read the caption, seemingly in reference to his 2014 collaboration with the clothing brand, XCALIBUR.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Jax Taylor’s Post

Several Reddit users criticized Taylor’s post.

“He’s trying way too hard to push the ‘I’m a new dad – look at me struggling! I’m just like everyone else!’ narrative. He’s so unnatural & transparent. I feel like he’s on the edge of exploding everyday,” wrote a commenter.

“Yeah that’s how it works, Jax. Children grow. You stop growing in adulthood. This is not revolutionary information. What a dolt,” added another.

“Ha! That would be funny if it was something that actually happened with him. He’s on Instagram stories every few month, hawking work out clothes, shoes and ever day wear. Because you’re a parent, doesn’t mean you actually act like one by posting dad jokes/sayings/quotes. Just stop and go mow your lawn. Or take your kid in your pool while you have 2 screens for you and 1 for the kid front and center – in case either of you get f***ing bored,” shared a different person.

Some commenters noted that they believed Taylor was complaining in his Instagram Story.

“Why are all of his posts just him b***ing about SOMETHING,” commented a social media user.

“He’s soooo miserable,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“Classic Jax, complaining about spending money on anything but himself,” chimed in a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Being Parents

During a joint interview with Access Hollywood in November 2021, Taylor and Cartwright discussed parenthood. Cartwright shared that “being parents is the best thing that has ever happened to [them].”

“100 percent, it’s been absolutely amazing. We’re so in love. And just so excited, we have, you know, we have been having a lot of fun and being able to spend time with him, so that’s been amazing,” stated the mother of one.

Taylor chimed in that having a son “has been absolutely amazing.” He also noted that he was grateful to spend time with Cruz.

“When I grew up with my dad, my father was always at work all the time, so it’s nice to have a little bit more free time. And be able to be with him and watch him grow and grow with him, it’s just fun to live through him,” stated the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

He went on to say that he believes his son is “just a sweet, sweet soul already.”

While speaking to E! News in January 2021, Cartwright shared similar information about becoming a mother. She asserted that “it’s been amazing” and stated that her son is “ the sweetest little, cutest thing [she has] ever seen.”

“I just love him so much. I can’t even express how much I love him. It’s incredible,” stated the reality television personality.

