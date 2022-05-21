Former VPR Star Unfollows Stassi Schroeder on Instagram

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor has stopped being an Instagram follower of his ex-girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, who was fired from the show after its eighth season per Reality Blurb. The publication reported that he also does not follow Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark. In addition, Schroeder and Clark have removed their former castmate from their following lists. However, Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright does follow the couple on Instagram.

According to Reality Blurb, Cartwright and Taylor were not in attendance at Clark and Schroeder’s May 2022 wedding ceremony, which took place in Italy. During an April 2022 interview on Taylor Strecker’s podcast, “Taste of Taylor Strecker,” Schroeder, who is the mother of a 1-year-old daughter named Hartford, shared that the couple had decreased their wedding guest list by about 70 people due to the cost.

“What Beau says, he’s like, ‘it’s like we’re having a picnic at Sofi Stadium.’ He’s like ‘we’re only having a 35 person wedding now at the most giant, large Roman estate. We might as well be getting married at the colosseum with In-N-Out burgers,’” shared Schroeder.

Jax Taylor Referred To Beau Clark As His ‘Family’ in February 2022

Taylor, Cartwright, Schroeder, and Clark previously seemed to have a close friendship. For instance, in February 2022, Taylor took to Twitter to upload a picture from a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood. The image showcased Clark interacting with Hartford and Taylor and Cartwright’s son, Cruz.

“🖤 family 🧙‍♂️,” wrote Taylor.

Jax Taylor Shared That He Was Close to Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark in October 2021

Cartwright and Taylor exited the hit Bravo series following its eighth season. During an October 2021 interview on “The Doctors,” Taylor shared that he had wanted to depart the show.

“I just think it was time for my wife and I to move on. I’m 42 now, I am a father now. Just the idea of going back to that world and going back to the arguing and the fighting with people half my age, it just was – it was a lot of anxiety, you know, you’ve got to film it and then you’ve got to go live through it again,” shared the father of one.

Taylor clarified that he does not resent “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I loved the show, I had a great time on the show. You know, I’ve got family and friends on the show. I have nothing bad to say about it. It was just my time to move on,” stated the 42-year-old.

He then shared if he was in contact with his former cast members. He revealed that he was particularly close to Lala Kent, her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, Clark, and Schroeder, as they are all parents.

“All of us, the ones that have kids, you know, and those are the kind of people I’m with a lot now, other parents. We all have a lot in common now, we’re all raising our children together, all of our children are months apart. That’s just my main priority now. We’re just all doing it and having a lot of fun raising our kids together,” said Taylor.

The former Bravo personality also revealed if he would allow his son to watch episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” when he is older. He explained that he believed Cruz will come across the show on the internet.

“By the time he’s able to watch it, he’s going to watch it,” said Taylor.

