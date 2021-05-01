Jax Taylor Shows Off Massive Weight Loss

Jax Taylor has shed his “baby” weight. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star, 41, shared a photo to social media as he touted the weight he lost by using products from Muscle Tech. The line includes weight loss, nutrition, muscle mass, and protein powder products.

In a post shared on Twitter, Jax showed off his fit physique while in the gym just two weeks after his wife Brittany Cartwright gave birth to their newborn son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

“Feeling like my old self again thanks to @MuscleTech,” Jax captioned the pic. “I am down 30LBS.”

Fans complimented the new father on his impressive weight loss.

“Lookin good Jax,” one follower wrote. “I’m sure Brittany Loves the new you. You don’t look like any dad I know that’s for sure.”

Others wanted to know the full details on Jax’s weight loss regimen.

Jax Taylor Previously Revealed He Loves Junk Food

This is not the first time Jax has talked about weight loss. On last season’s “Vanderpump Rules” he talked about a bad cycle he was in that consisted of smoking, eating too much, going to the gym, and then taking Adderall to lose the weight.

The former Bravo star previously told The Daily Mail that he lost a whopping 40 pounds ahead of his wedding to Brittany in 2019, dropping from 235 to 195 pounds. At the time, Jax revealed that he changed his eating habits and drastically reduced empty alcohol calories to speed up his weight loss.

“To be honest for me it’s a lot less drinking,” he said. “That’s a big part for me, drinking. It’s a lot less now, I’ve cut it almost in half.

Jax has always had a thing for junk food. He once tweeted that Hooters, Taco Bell, and KFC were some of his favorites fast-food restaurants. Fans may recall that Jax and Brittany even had a Taco Bell truck on-site for their Kentucky wedding weekend.

Jax Previously Revealed Brittany Was Insecure About Her Pregnancy Weight Gain

While Jax is feeling confident about his body, his wife had to deal with body shaming throughout her pregnancy. Earlier this year, Brittany took to Instagram to clap back at social media trolls who commented on her pregnant body.

“I’m so proud of my body for creating my son,” she wrote. “I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life. I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy. “

Jax also opened up about his wife’s pregnancy during an episode of the “Give Them Lala …With Randall” podcast. According to People, Jax said of pregnant women, “You know their bodies are changing and they’re not used to that and they’re very insecure.”

“They know they’re excited to be moms, but at the same time, they’re like, ‘Am I gonna get back into that bikini again?’ You know, that kind of stuff,” he continued, adding that he has to “reassure” his wife that she is still beautiful.

