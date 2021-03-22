Kate Chastain Reveals Why She Left ‘Bravo’s Chat Room’

Former Below Deck star Kate Chastain is finally coming clean about her exit from Bravo’s Chat Room. The show currently features Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, Summer House star Hannah Berner, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

While appearing on the What Else is Going On? podcast, Chastain revealed why she didn’t return to the show after its first season. “I really thought we should have a panel talk show and discuss the fashion and pop culture news on Bravo,” Chastain explained. “We were all excited, and then the pandemic hit. At that point it was like, can we do it via Zoom? We were kind of winging it… We only were given six episodes, and to be…imagine two more people and a team of people behind you who you can’t see, it’s a very awkward vibe.”

Chastain continued, “We got 10 more episodes, and the whole way through doing Chat Room, we were pioneers, I like to think. It’s doing really well considering it was created during such a strange time. After I did 28 episodes, the show found its vibe. I always kind of felt like, you know that Sesame Street song, ‘One of these things is not like the other?’ I felt like that was me.”

The former Below Deck star also added, “I have other things in development, I’m moving again, and I think the show is stronger for three people. They have a very similar vibe, the three of them.”

Chastain was a Chief Stewardess on Below Deck during seasons two through seven.

Kate Chastain Was the One Who Created ‘Bravo’s Chat Room’

Even though Chastain has stepped away from Bravo’s Chat Room, she was actually the mastermind behind the show. “The whole show was Kate’s idea,” Chastain’s costar, Hannah Berner, recently explained during an interview with StyleCaster. “She was the one who called me and was like, ‘Hey, I think we have great chemistry and you would be great on this.’ So I did a couple of chemistry tests and it ended up working out.”

Berner continued, “She actually created the show and she got the show off the ground. I know she has a lot of other projects going on. I just wish her the best. I don’t know exactly what’s going on. But she’s teased it. I just know she’s onto bigger and better things.”

Kate Chastain Would Be Open to Appearing on Another Bravo Show

Although Chastain has appeared on her fair share of Bravo shows, including Chat Room and Below Deck Galley Talk, there is one more show that she would be open to, and that’s The Real Housewives. During an October 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Chastain revealed that she would be open to joining The Real Housewives of New York.

“It’s pretty much like Below Deck,” Chastain told Us Weekly at the time. “You get to drink and talk about the people on the show in confessionals without the work … and you don’t have to wear a uniform, [so] that sounds great.”

