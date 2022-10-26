SEE IT: Fans React to Kathryn Dennis’ Unseen Season 8 Look

Kathryn Dennis has been known to go all out with her styling and makeup on “Southern Charm,” and one look that didn’t make the final edit on season 8 really showcased that.

Even though the longtime cast member wasn’t featured as much this season, it looks like there was another event that took place this season but didn’t get included in the end. Chelsea Shea, “Southern Charm’s” cast’s hair and makeup artist posted a video on October 13 and wrote, “2nd half of reunion tonight!”

She explained that Dennis’ look in the video was “vampire hair and makeup” for a “party [that] was never aired.” She added, “here is the glam that needed to be seen.”

In the video, Dennis is seen wearing a wig of long white hair that’s pinned half up with the rest cascading down and adorned with black flowers. The Bravo star’s makeup was a very natural lip combined with a dark two-toned black and red winged eye.

Fans Complimented the Halloween Look on Kathryn Dennis & Many Expressed Disappointment That the Party Wasn’t Shown

Many of the comments on the video, which Dennis shared on her Instagram Story as well, were very complimentary of the look as fans expressed their disappointment that the party wasn’t shown.

One person said it was looking like a very Halloween-themed outfit and wondered if that was the party that didn’t make the edit. It seems as though the theme was confirmed in the comments as Shea added several hashtags in the comments of her post, including “Halloween makeup,” “Halloween hair” and “vampire.”

Another asked, “How was this party not aired.” One person commented that it was a “shame” the party didn’t appear in season 8 because Dennis’ look was “amazing.”

Kathryn Dennis Recently Posted a Photo With a Caption Reminiscing About Spending Her 20s on Reality TV

Dennis has been on “Southern Charm” now for nearly a decade and went through almost her entire 20s on the show. Viewers have seen her ups and downs, from becoming a young mother to struggling with a difficult custody battle with her children’s father, Thomas Ravenel.

The Bravo star opened up about that journey after BravoCon 2022 wrapped up on October 17 and said how overwhelming it had been to meet so many fans of the show. Dennis shared that she had gone through some very difficult and turbulent times in the past ten years and she was very thankful for fans who reached out to show support and solidarity for the mother of two.

Dennis said that it “hasn’t always been easy” to grow up on reality TV but her fans and supporters helped show her that she is strong. “Social media can be brutal but this weekend the outpouring of love really rocked me!” she confessed. The Charleston native said feeling the love from fans was especially needed after the latest season of “Southern Charm.”

