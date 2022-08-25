Fans Show Support for Kathryn Dennis After Thomas Ravenel Shares Photo

Thomas Ravenel posted a family photo after ex-Kathryn Dennis unloads on social media over custody issues.

Kathryn Dennis’ Ex-Boyfriend Liked a Family Photo Posted by Thomas Ravenel Amid Custody Drama

“I know, I know,” he wrote. “I obviously took the time to brush my hair and it seems as though I wouldn’t take a second to comb little Jackson’s. But please know I tried. He’s very particular and sometimes doesn’t want daddy combing his hair as was the case this past Saturday morning.”

The photo featured the two children he shares with Dennis and his son with his current wife.

The post comes just days after Dennis went on a social media spill sharing several memes and quotes about manipulation, custody battles, and various other issues, clearly aimed at her ongoing dispute with Ravenel.

Ironically, Dennis’ ex-Chleb Ravenell liked the photo posted by Ravenel (they are not related).

While appearing on the podcast, Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister, Dennis opened up about the struggles since losing custody of her two children, Kensington, 8, and Saint Julien, 6.

“It has been f****** horrible,” she said between tears. “How do I even process the fact that I don’t have them.”

Dennis says she is responsible for the costs involved with her visitation, which have gotten pricey now that Ravenel has relocated to Aiken, South Carolina.

“I’m paying $4,000 a month,” Dennis said. “Plus, I have to pay [Thomas’] nanny $500 to drive them from Aiken.”

Dennis also revealed that her visits are monitored and documented.

“I get to see my kids every other weekend 9-7 supervised by someone who is appointed by the court,” Dennis said on the podcast. “They type what [my kids] eat, writing what they say. They literally follow me to every room. I can’t even go to the bathroom to take my daughter to the bathroom.”

Fans Showed Support for Dennis: ‘The System Is F***** and the Good Ol Boy System Exists in the South!’

Fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on Dennis’ Instagram posts.

“She is correct,” someone wrote. “Thomas is abusing the Family Court system. I have practiced Family law in South Carolina and it’s very easy to constantly file motion after motion to intimidate and exhaust opposing parties into submission.”

“I won’t get into my story but the system is f$&@d based on who you know. I left my ex with young children because was a meth addict and was dealing and I still almost lost custody of my sons. It is a warped system that isn’t fair,” another fan shared.

Another fan replied agreeing, “I went through this as well. The system is f***** and the good ol boy system exists in the south!”

“Anyone with any familiarity of abuse and trauma can see how he manipulated her in the early seasons,” a fan pointed out. “It is disgusting what happened to her and even more disgusting that women continue to knock her down. The misogyny on that show makes me sick. Downvote me all you want, but her story is an example of what abuse actually looks like. It is often times subtle but pervasive, and victims aren’t perfect like portrayed in movies. Those of you who disparage her and continue to not believe her, are the reason so many women do not come forward.

