Kathryn Dennis Slammed for ‘Insensitive’ & ‘Tone Deaf’ Comment

Kathryn Dennis came under fire by fans on July 4th when the “Southern Charm” star posted a photo on Instagram caption with a caption that rubbed many people the wrong way.

The Bravo star posted a photo of herself in a pink bathing suit and a Von Dutch hat and she wrote in the caption, “Can’t stand @tobykeith except on July 4th.” Here is the photo:

Fans were quick to blast Dennis for the comment that they said was needlessly critical of country singer Toby Keith. Many of them also brought up the fact that Keith recently revealed that he’s been battling stomach cancer for the past year, as Tennessean reported.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Comments Section of Dennis’ Instagram Was Flooded With Negative Reactions

The comments on Dennis’ Instagram post were filled with criticisms from people over her choice of a caption, with one person writing, “What a low class post!” Another person said, “Wow- pretty low blow! He’s way more successful than you!” Someone else said, “He probably doesn’t like you any day of the week, wait he doesn’t even know who you are…..”

Many people commented on Keith’s cancer diagnosis, with one person writing, “And he has stomach cancer. Disrespectful comment for her to make. But then again….does she know any better.” Another wrote, “well sadly he has cancer. Very very insensitive.” Someone said, “Feels a little tone deaf considering the man has cancer, but hey whatever gets you some likes.”

One person commented, “Gross comment! And to tag him!!” Another person said, “Just gross of her.” Someone said, “Hope you realize he is suffering from cancer …. Always liked you, but not a cool post.” Another person wrote, “Huh, not sure why you would make this comment. Bye.” Someone wrote, “He has done more good than you can ever know. Gives a lot to children who are sick. He is still fighting cancer. What are you doing to make your children proud of you?”

Keith Announced His Cancer Diagnosis Less Than a Month Ago

Keith announced to his fans on June 12, 2022, that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and has been going through treatments over the past several months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

He also said, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.” His upcoming concert dates were canceled after the announcement. Keith was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Oklahoma native has been very involved in supporting children diagnosed with cancer and their families in the past and in 2004, he founded a nonprofit in the state called Ally’s House after the daughter of an original bandmate died, The New York Times reported.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother