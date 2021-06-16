‘RHOBH’ Star Gives Update on Her Status on the Show

Kathy Hilton opened up about joining the Season 11 cast of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”—and she hinted that her stint on the Bravo reality show could be one and done.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilton admitted she’s “really flattered and very happy” about viewer response to her on the show, which she joined as a “Friend” of the Housewives this season. She added that she was happy to show viewers her not-so-serious side. So far this season, Hilton has mixed up her co-stars, downed a Red Bull before bed, and spearheaded a ”bottoms up” martini prank, just to name a few of her memorable antics.

But fans who are hoping for more “bottoms ups” or even a “potato chips in bed” moment, may want to soak in every moment this season because it could be Hilton’s last.

Hilton Made it Clear She Will Never Be a Full-Time Housewife

Hilton told ET that while she loves being in the middle of the “girls club” drama, she is unsure if she is ready to commit to Season 12 of the show.

“We’ll see,” she said, adding that she has to see how all of the Season 11 episodes play out. She also admitted she’s “not sure” she’ll be at the cast reunion, but “would love to … experience that.”

But Hilton drew the line at ever becoming a full-time star on the show.

“I will never hold a diamond, ever, that I can tell you,” she said. “I have a lot on my plate right now and working on some interesting, exciting things. I wouldn’t have time.”

She made a similar statement to E! News as she admitted that she used to “never say never” to anything.

“Because if you have asked me a year and a half, two years ago, would I ever be on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ I would have looked at you like you’re nuts,” she explained. But when asked if she would consider being a full-time Housewife, Hilton replied, “The answer to that is no, that I will never do. That I can say, ‘No I will not.'”

Hilton’s Role on ‘RHOBH’ Was a Long Time Coming

While she may be in and out of the Housewives world, Hilton was approached to do the show more than a decade ago. During a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed that what turned out to be “RHOBH” was originally supposed to be a show based on Hilton and her sisters, former child stars Kim Richards and Kyle Richards. On his late-night show, Cohen said, “The Housewives of Beverly Hills almost didn’t happen. It was almost a show about Kim, Kathy, and Kyle.”

Hilton also confirmed the story to ET, revealing that at the time ‘RHOBH” was being developed, the three sisters were considering the idea of doing a separate show focused on their families. It was Hilton who bowed out to allow her younger sisters to star in the already-established Bravo franchise.

“We were working on a project … and I called the girls to say, ‘OK, well, everybody’s coming in from the East Coast, the network is coming in to have dinner with us,'” Hilton told ET. “And Kim said to me, ‘Well, we just received an offer to do … the Housewives,’ or something, so I said, ‘Why don’t you just go ahead with that?’Because this is a proven brand, this is, you know, it’s a successful show, so go ahead with that.”

