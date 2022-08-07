Katie Maloney Has ‘Steamy Moment With a Stranger’ 5 Months After Divorce Filing

Katie Maloney appears to be living her best life.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who took a trip to Vegas with some of the cast to film for the hit Bravo series, filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz earlier this year.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” she captioned an Instagram post on March 15, 2022.

Since then, Maloney has been focusing on herself and her own well-being, hanging out with friends and trying to be open to new opportunities — and it looks like she’s been having a great time. On Friday, August 5, 2022, the reality star was out with some girlfriends when she got a lap dance from a stranger, according to Us Weekly.

Maloney’s Friends Filmed Her Lap Dance

Maloney was sitting in a folding chair on what appeared to be a stage in a nightclub or bar. She was wearing a short sparkly skirt, a black tank top, and a pair of cowgirl boots.

Maloney appeared a bit shy, covering her mouth with her hand as the guy giving the lap dance removed his shirt. He danced on the reality star as the song “Pony” by Ginuwine played. Of course, the dance was all in good fun.

Of course, Maloney’s pals were there to film. Videos of the “steamy” dance were shared on Lala Kent’s Instagram Stories.

A few days earlier, Maloney went out for a more low-key night. She was with friends celebrating Dayna Kathan’s birthday, according to her Instagram feed.

Maloney Hadn’t Gone on Any Dates as of April 2022

Maloney has been taking things one day at time and had previously opened up about life after marriage and how she was looking at it.

“It’s a good time, I feel like, after a breakup to not say no,” Maloney said on the April 1, 2022, episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast.

“It’s a great time to just start saying yes to things. I mean, I’m trying to say yes to things. I haven’t gone on any dates, but I’m saying yes to going out with friends and to dinner, and to just meet up with people,” she continued.

She went on to say that she believes that there is a “healing process” that occurs after two people split.

“Being alone is important,” Maloney explained. “Doesn’t mean you can be alone and still enjoy the company of someone else. I have not been single in 12 years, so I’m a little scared. In a good way,” Maloney said.

Following her split, Maloney has moved into her own place and has been open about sharing her life after marriage — the fun parts and the not-so-fun parts — on social media and by way of her podcast.

