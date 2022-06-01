Is Katie Maloney Thinking of Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ahead of Season 10?

Popular Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules” has been renewed for a 10th season after several weeks of uncertainty. It’s unknown when full production will begin and which cast members have been asked back.

Shortly after the new season was confirmed, however, longtime star Lala Kent admitted that she didn’t know whether or not she will be asked to return to the show.

“We just got confirmation that season 10 has been picked up. What that means, y’all, is I don’t know. The show got picked up, who knows what the cast will look like,” she said on an Amazon Live that streamed on May 19, 2022.

Now, Katie Maloney is speaking out about the show. During an interview on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, Maloney opened up about her future on “Vanderpump Rules” and how she is feeling about moving forward with the show, in light of her divorce.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maloney Revealed That She Loves Doing the Show & Plans on Continuing to Film

On the May 24, 2022, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Maloney discussed season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” and heavily implied that she would be part of the season.

Former “Bachelorette” star Kufrin congratulated Maloney on the recent renewal news and asked the star how she was feeling looking ahead to season 10 — and beyond.

“I’m totally excited. I’ll do this til the wheels fall off,” Maloney said. “I’m sure maybe there’ll come a day that I’ll be totally over it, or who knows, but I do love doing it. It’s a lot of fun. And I’m very excited that we’re going to be doing another season,” Maloney said.

She went on to say that she knows that things will look different for her moving forward since this will be the first time that she will film without Tom Schwartz as her counterpart.

“I mean, obviously, life is very different now. But, you know, I’m excited about the future. So, this season I think is just going to be a good season,” she said.

Maloney Doesn’t Know When Filming for Season 10 Will Begin

Despite the fact that Bravo has decided to renew “Vanderpump Rules” for another season, it sounds like the cast isn’t sure when filming will begin.

“Typically, in the past, we would start [filming] in May, but that’s all kind of changed in the last couple of years anyway,” Maloney said, referring to the production changes due to the pandemic.

“I haven’t heard of a start date just yet but, hopefully soon,” Maloney continued. “I mean, I would imagine sometime in the next six-ish weeks,” she added.

Kufrin went on to talk to Maloney about how reality television requires stars to put their lives completely out there for all to see — and judge. She asked Maloney what she has learned about herself through the process.

“To, I guess, trust yourself and trust your instincts and your gut, and listen to that the most,” Maloney responded. “And to not take it too seriously at the end of the day,” she added.

READ NEXT: Bar Star Weighs in on Cast for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10