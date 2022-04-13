Katie Maloney Reveals the Real Reason Why She Had to Divorce Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney opened up about her split from Tom Schwartz – and the red flags that she ignored in their relationship for years.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars, who married in 2016, and again in Las Vegas in 2019, announced their split in March 2022, but they actually separated a full month before that. According to Page Six, Maloney listed Feb. 12, 2022, as the date of separation and “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce filing.

During an April 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney revealed that despite their breakup, she still lives with Schwartz because they have repairs to do on their Valley Village California home before they sell it and both move out.

Here’s what you need to know about why Maloney filed for divorce:

Katie Maloney Revealed That There Were A Lot of Red Flags in Her Relationship With Schwartz

Maloney elaborated on her situation in a new interview on the “We Met at Acme” podcast. The former SURver revealed that in 2010, after months of casual dating, she asked Schwartz to be her boyfriend. After they moved in together, she gave him an ultimatum, which fans saw play in an early season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“The famous ultimatum,” she said. “Because he was always very commitment-phobic in ways, and I was wanting to take natural progressions, that was always something I wanted, and he was being naughty. So I was like, it’s time for you to make the real commitment. Of course, now I’m the one that’s asked for divorce. It’s funny how life works.“

Maloney also revealed that were a lot of red flags with Schwartz throughout their relationship.

“I think when someone’s averse to wanting to commit to you, I think that a big one,” she said. “When somebody is 30, especially when you’ve been together for a long time, that probably is a big indication there.”

“There was obviously him with the people-pleasing,” she continued. “That also came through with him always kind of having other people’s backs and not having my own back. He wasn’t necessarily on my team in a lot of ways. …I felt like he always tended to take his buddy’s side, anyone else’s side. And that was a common thread throughout our relationship that was frustrating to me.”

As for the timeline of when she began to doubt the relationship would survive, Maloney said “thoughts” started to creep into her mind last fall.

“I kind of was just like, well, is this just who he is?“ she said. “I don’t want to change necessarily the fiber of his being, you know. I also ultimately realized, I don’t know if I necessarily want to do this the rest of my life. “

Katie Maloney Doesn’t Think Tom Schwartz Could Have Changed Her Mind About the Divorce

In the interview, Maloney revealed that there was no one “thing” that led her to say she wanted a divorce.

“It was one day I kind of just told him this is how I’m feeling, I’m not feeling very happy, it was sort of, ‘Let’s try to maybe work on it a little bit,’” she revealed. “He just really didn’t do anything. He left town again to go do a thing with [Tom] Sandoval, and then he left again to go see his dad, which is not his fault…. [But] he didn’t even really know what that looked like, working on things or whatever.”

“It was a couple weeks later, I had decided that I wanted to get a divorce,” she added. “He didn’t fight, but he wasn’t necessarily ‘You’re right.’ It was really sad. It was sad for both of us. It was very emotional for a while, for a couple weeks, for a long time. There was a lot of tears, obviously, it was the death of a relationship. It was incredibly sad, but it wasn’t fighting. I think he recognized that I was serious and there wasn’t anything in the moment that he could do, even though he didn’t necessarily agree with it or want it, but he wasn’t going to fight me on it.”

Maloney also revealed that there was probably nothing Schwartz could have done to change her mind about ending the marriage—because he truly didn’t understand what was wrong.

“I had been expressing my feelings, where I felt like I wasn’t getting my needs met, and where I felt like I was being hurt by some of the behavior, and I don’t think he understood or resonated or agreed with it,” she said.

“So it would just require a shift in all of that,” she added. “It would require there to be a wake-up call, an epiphany, I’m not sure. Again, I understand you can’t really change a person, and I don’t necessarily want to.”

She added that Schwartz didn’t step up when he should have.

“I knew that in one point in our relationship I had really toxic behavior,” Maloney explained. “I was destroying our relationship because I was a bad drunk, and rage texting, and things like that. So I got my s*** together because I didn’t want to be the reason that our relationship failed. I worked on that. I worked on myself. I wanted to be a better partner. So I put in the work for it. It took time. It would require that kind of effort.”

Maloney also admitted that while she and Schwartz tried to have a baby, the separation would have been even harder if they had a child together.

READ NEXT: Who is James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Ally Lewber?