Lala Kent Admits ‘I’ve Overdone My Face’

Lala Kent is coming clean.

During a January 13 appearance on the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up about the cosmetic work that she’s had done and even admitted to going a bit overboard with injections in the past. Kent revealed that the last time she had any work done was before filming season 8 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I was freshly injected,” Kent explained while appearing on the podcast. “Oh my god, I was such a vibe — loved every part of my face. But this season is the one that everyone is telling me, ‘You look really great,’ which is great to hear. It’s because I haven’t been injected since before we started filming season 8 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ which was almost three years ago.”





Kent continued, “There have been times that I’ve overdone my face. I was getting Botox in the forehead, but not above the brows anymore because I already have a high arch. I got filler in the cheeks, jaw and chin. Then, I would get a little lip injection.”

Viewers can catch the season finale of “Vanderpump Rules” on Tuesday, January 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Kent Isn’t the Only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Who Has Admitted to Using Fillers

Kent isn’t the only “Vanderpump Rules” star who has been using facial filler. According to Bravo, in March 2021, Katie Maloney paid a visit to “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay’s medical spa, Beauty Lab + Laser, in Salt Lake City, Utah, for some lip filler.

“If you’re in Utah, come to the [Beauty Lab + Laser]. Life is short, get the lips… like I did,” Maloney said in her Instagram story at the time, as captured by Bravo.

And, during this season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Raquel Leviss also revealed that she had gotten a nose job. However, she wasn’t exactly thrilled with how it turned out. Her nose ended up being a little crooked after her then-fiancé, James Kennedy, went in for a kiss and accidentally bumped her nose while it was still healing from surgery.

“It didn’t turn out the way I exactly wanted it to,” Leviss said about her nose during episode 7 in season 9. “The bridge goes a little bit to the right and the tip goes a little bit to the left.”

Kent Has Her Own Beauty Line Called Give Them Lala Beauty, Which Has Been Featured on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

It’s no surprise that Kent loves talking about cosmetic work and beauty, as the “Vanderpump Rules” star has her own beauty and makeup line called Give Them Lala Beauty. This season, viewers saw behind the scenes as she worked hard on the brand that she’s had since 2017, and even hired an assistant to help her out. And, during a December 2021 interview with Page Six, Kent admitted that her brand is something that is helping her get through her split from Randall Emmett.

“Honestly, I don’t care much about what’s going on in my personal life,” Kent told the outlet at the time. “I’m just ready to move on and take on the world. I want to take it over.”

Kent continued, “Whenever I’m feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is too much,’ I go back to what I’m passionate about. And that’s my brand and what I’ve created in a very short period of time.”

