Lala Kent Gets ‘Camera Ready’ Ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Lala Kent just dropped a hint that “Vanderpump Rules” is set to start filming.

The Bravo reality show was recently renewed for its 10th season, and while the cast has yet to be confirmed, it would be a surprise if the OGs weren’t asked back, including the now-single Kent, who split from her fiance, Randall Emmett, in October 2021.

In a new social media post, Kent, 31, teased that she was getting “camera ready” for something, and she gave fans the lowdown on what exactly she was getting done.

Lala Kent Shared Footage of Her Getting Botox & Fillers Ahead of Filming for VPR

In an Instagram post shared on June 22, 2022, Kent shared footage of her sitting in a chair at Skin Tight Aesthetics in Los Angeles after getting several cosmetic procedures done. In the clip, the Bravo star was seen getting a final touch-up on her face and examining the work with a mirror.

“Getting this mug camera ready,” Kent captioned the clip. “Y’all know when I get something done I’m completely transparent about it. I got a little Botox, filler on the right side of my jaw area to make it more symmetrical with my left side, &… LIPS! I can’t wait to show y’all!”

Kent also asked fans to refrain from commenting on what she should or shouldn’t do and instead tell her why they would or wouldn’t “get injected.”

Kent also responded to a fan who wrote, “I wouldn’t bc I like my face the way it is – would bc I don’t know how I’m gonna look a cpl years from now.”

“I love this so much,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star replied.

Others supported Kent for being transparent about what she does to enhance her appearance.

On her Instagram story, Kent also shared a clip of her making a pitstop at a LaserAway location for laser hair removal.

Lala Kent has Admitted She’s Gone Overboard With Botox in the Past

Kent has long been open about the procedures she has done. In 2017, she told Bravo’s The LookBook that she’s “not the type of person who’s going to walk out and be like, ‘I’ve had nothing done! My face just changed like this.’”

At the time, the then 26-year-old admitted she had Botox on her forehead and extensive filler in her lips, jaw, and cheeks. “Pretty much my whole face, except my nose,” she revealed.

But Kent has also admitted to overdoing it at times. In January 2022, she told “Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald” that she quit the injections for several years, including the months she was pregnant with her daughter Ocean, and that fans noted how “great” she looked with her all-natural face.

“I haven’t been injected since before we started filming season 8 of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ which was almost three years ago,” she told McDonald. She later joked that she was taken aback when she noticed her face was “moving.”

“There have been times that I’ve overdone my face,” she added. “I was getting Botox in the forehead, but not above the brows anymore because I already have a high arch. I got filler in the cheeks, jaw and chin. Then, I would get a little lip injection.”

