Lala Kent Shares Emotional Update on Her Daughter & New Photo

In a new Instagram post, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared an emotional update on her newborn daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, and also revealed a new photo of the baby.

“A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever,” Kent wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love. Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst.”

In the comment section, many of Kent’s Vanderpump Rules costars gushed over her daughter. Stassi Schroeder wrote, “Perfection.” Katie Maloney-Schwartz also commented, leaving a string of heart-eye emojis. James Kennedy wrote, “Beautiful, congratulations @Lalakent!!!”

Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, announced the pregnancy during an episode of their podcast in September 2020. The two had planned for a wedding this past spring, but it has since been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa Vanderpump Is Happy for the Couple

After Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Lisa Vanderpump was thrilled. During a March 18 interview with E! News, the star reacted to the news.

“I did send flowers to Lala,” Vanderpump said, explaining that she still keeps in close touch with the star. “But I said, ‘When you are a new mommy, take a week before you want to get back to me.’ Really it’s just so overwhelming and I think she’s got so much attention on her right now. But yeah, she’s in very good hands. She’s got such a supportive partner because Randall is absolutely, obsessively in love with her. So I think they’re really good. I heard last night from him everything’s fantastic so that’s what we want.”

Lala Kent Had a Tough Pregnancy

Though Kent had kept her pregnancy relatively quiet, she revealed that she had a tough pregnancy in a March 7 Instagram post, just days before her daughter was born. “From the time of my 20 week appointment, up until a couple weeks ago, the word ‘concern’ was thrown around a lot about the growth of my daughter,” Kent wrote in the caption. “It wasn’t until recently that my doctors were feeling good about what they were seeing. She’s a peanut, but the concern had left.”

Kent continued, “Not every mama-to-be gets the news that the concern for their unborn baby is gone. I remember what was on my mind during this- pure gratitude. I may complain about how I feel at times, but I’m thankful for it all. I’ve seen first hand, people who I love and adore, who deserve to be mothers, struggle to get pregnant. I won’t take a second of this journey for granted.”

Kent is also the stepmother to Emmett’s two daughters from a previous marriage, London and Rylee.

