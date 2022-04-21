Lala Kent’s VPR Co-Star Says She’s Preparing to Sue Her

Lala Kent may soon be named in a lawsuit filed by her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star.

Faith Stowers told ScreenRant that she is planning on filing a lawsuit against the “Give Them Lala” author over an incident that Stowers says occurred during season 4 of “Pump Rules,” but never made it on air. Stowers told the outlet that she is “in the beginning stages of legal action” against Kent, who her friend says “pulled a knife” on the reality star during an argument that happened at SUR.

A friend of Stowers told the outlet that Kent “pulled a knife on Faith while saying the words ‘I’ll cut a b****’ in the middle of a heated argument in SUR Restaurant during filming of season 4 [of] Vanderpump Rules.”

In June 2020, Schroeder made an appearance on the “B**** Bible” podcast in which she confirmed that Kent pulled a knife out on Stowers.

In an article published by All About the Tea, Kent was accused of faking a truce with Stowers so that she wouldn’t be fired from “Vanderpump Rules.” As for why Stowers may have waited four years to file the lawsuit, an anonymous source suggested that it could have something to do with Kent’s split from Randall Emmett.

“Odd timing for Faith to sue Lala considering Faith just wrapped filming her scenes for Randall’s new movie ‘Wire Room,'” an anonymous source wrote to Bravo and Cocktails.

Stowers Opened Up About Being the Only Black Cast Member on VPR

When Stowers joined the cast of VPR, she was the first — and only — Black cast member. “I did a show with an all-white cast. I was the only Black person on the show. It was a lot,” she said during an Instagram Live with “Floribama Shore” star Candace Rice.

Stowers slept with Jax Taylor, which ended up being a major storyline on VPR. However, instead of people going after Taylor for cheating on his then-girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, the cast turned on Stowers.

“I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times…they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. ‘I was wrong and I was this and I was that,’ calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths,” Stowers recalled in the Instagram Live.

According to E! News, Cartwright denied having anything to do with any racist comments made about Stowers.

After Taylor and Cartwright parted ways with Bravo, Stowers told TMZ that she was glad that the network did the right thing.

Stowers Decided Not to Sue Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute

In 2020, Bravo announced that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will no longer be a part of “Vanderpump Rules.” The reason? The two women were accused of calling the police on Stowers, accusing her of a crime they knew she didn’t commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady…It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me,” Stowers said during an Instagram Live, according to Variety.

A short while later, Stowers reflected on what transpired after she came forward with her side of the story.

“There were a few people who didn’t agree with Bravo’s decision to do this, and they’re blaming it on me, because those characters for them were their favorite. But at the end of the day I feel like I’m doing them a favor, because I could have filed suit. And I would have won,” she told Insider in July 2020.

Although Stowers knew that Schroeder and Doute were the mean girls on the show, she said what they did to her went far beyond that. “It was a blatant attack on my life,” she told Insider.

