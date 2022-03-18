Fans Call Lala Kent a ‘Pathological Liar’ After Latest Round of Podcast Interviews

Lala Kent has been opening up more and more about the relationship that she had with Randall Emmett — and how things ended between them.

When the “Vanderpump Rules” star first broke things off with him in October 2021, she was very tight-lipped and didn’t want to talk about it. However, she’s now on a media tour of sorts, and she’s been very candid about her feelings on the relationship.

Prior to the broken engagement, Lala spoke very highly of Randall. Not only did she often defend him, but she always seemed to think the world of him — even in her memoir “Give Them Lala.” However, Lala has done a complete 180 in the time since those happy days of bliss, and she’s been taking shots at Randall on social media, and during interviews on various podcasts.

One of Lala’s go-to topics of discussion seems to be her sex life with Randall, which she has said was downright terrible. Some fans are calling her out for the shade, however, as she previously seemed so happy and in love with Randall, but appears to be flipping the script now that things are over.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed Lala on Reddit After Her Recent Podcast Interviews

In a sit down with Harry Jowsey on his Tap In podcast, Lala opened up about her sex life. She told the “Too Hot to Handle” star that she hasn’t had sex since her daughter was born. She also recalled intercourse with her ex being bad and not satisfying.

Then, during an interview with Heather MacDonald on the Juicy Scoop podcast, Lala said that she actually never even liked Randall.

Soon after these episodes went live, someone started a Reddit thread to call out Lala for being in “denial.” Several people commented, most agreeing with the OP (original poster).

“Then why did she act so hurt when he cheated on her….still going on about it ….bUt iM hApPy He LeFt Me girrrrrrrl u say whatever works for the moment,” one person wrote.

“Well that was pretty dumb of her to harass his ex wife and have a baby with someone she doesn’t even like. That doesn’t make you sound better, Lauren,” another Redditor added.

“She broke up an entire family for someone she didn’t like?! If so that speaks volumes on her character. I honestly just can’t stand her now she’s a pathological liar,” a third comment read.

“Either she was lying then or she’s lying now but whatever way you spin it she’s a lying liar face,” someone else wrote.

“So she’s openly admitting she’s a liar then? That’s more desirable than having been with someone who did her wrong who started their relationship out by doing other people wrong?” another person questioned.

Lala Called Randall a ‘Mastermind Manipulator’

During her chat with Heather MacDonald, Lala had some very choice words for her ex-fiance.

“He’s such a mastermind manipulator that I thought he was really a good dude to me, so I like, made concessions for the fact that I couldn’t stand him. And I was like, but he’s nice, like, he takes care of me, like, he cares about what I’m saying, which really I don’t even remember ever being able to get a word in,” she said.

Lala went on to say that there were a ton of red flags in her relationship with Randall, but she ignored them.

“Denial can be so tacky girl just OWN IT!!! You were with him and he cheated it’s too late to rewrite history when you put your whole life out there,” a Reddit comment in response to Lala’s interview read.

“Hmmmm didn’t she say he was her rock and a stand up guy? But she didn’t like him? Ok,” another person added.

READ NEXT: Major Rumor About Lala Kent’s Split From Randall Emmett Surfaces Online