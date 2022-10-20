Lala Kent Says ‘Something Don’t Smell Right’ Amid Co-Stars’ Hookup

Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are the talk of “Vanderpump Rules” after rumors that the two hooked up in Mexico hit the internet.

Schwartz and Leviss were both in attendance at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August 2022, and their castmates have confirmed that they ended up taking their friendship to the next level during that trip.

A source told Us Weekly that Leviss isn’t regretting her decision to hook up with Schwartz.

“Raquel is super close to Scheana, she and Katie aren’t close. If they were, she wouldn’t have hooked up with Tom. She has no regrets,” the source said. “Katie is the one who made the decision to divorce Tom. Whatever he does with another girl is none of her business, friends believe.”

Now, Leviss and Schwartz’s VPR co-star Lala Kent has weighed in on the hook-up.

Kent Confirmed Schwartz & Leviss Hooked Up in Mexico but Doesn’t Know if They Are Dating

In an interview with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show, Kent was asked about Leviss and Schwartz’s romance.

“I don’t know that they had sex,” Kent told Lewis. “I know they made out. Something don’t smell right though,” she continued, adding that she isn’t even sure if the two are currently “dating.”

“I’ve learned that, this year, if you don’t move correctly, I’m burning the bridge. I don’t want you in my life. So, I don’t know what they do, what they’re doing. It’s just like, ‘you’re gross. I don’t want to be around you,'” Kent said.

She said that Schwartz’s ex Katie Maloney was upset about the hookup at first but has since gotten over it.

As far as how things will play out on the season, Kent says that she’s “excited for people to watch the season,” which she says is “going to be amazing.”

Kent also said that season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” will be airing in early 2023.

Leviss Was Also Linked to Another Reality Star’s Son

In September 2022, Leviss was linked to another reality star’s son. Samantha Saunders who is married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver Saunders, claims that Leviss and her husband had an affair.

“I have been told to stay SILENT! Since oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible. … He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant. I have found out he has made out with Raquel while filming @lisavanderpump & plans to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming,” she claimed,” Samantha captioned an Instagram post on September 2, 2022.

A few days later, a video surfaced showing Leviss and Oliver together in Las Vegas.

Leviss is single after her split from fiance James Kennedy in December 2022. She doesn’t seem to be in any kind of rush to get into another serious relationship, but she seems to be having fun and living her life the way she sees fit. Much of Leviss’ life as a single woman is expected to be part of VPR season 10.

