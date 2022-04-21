Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Had Her Do Couples Therapy While He Was in Nashville

Lala Kent is still on a media tour, promoting the paperback release of her book, “Give Them Lala.”

On the April 11, 2022, episode of “Whine Down” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star chatted with host Jana Kramer about everything she’s been through over the past several months. The two women bonded over their past experiences, given that Kramer was cheated on by her now ex, Mike Caussin, and Kent went through something similar with her ex, Randall Emmett.

Kent told Kramer that she knows a lot more than what she’s shared about Emmett thus far, and said that she’s sitting on some big things. Kent said that she’s constantly told to be careful to protect her daughter, Ocean, but she admitted that she’s hoping to write a second book and share some of these details with readers.

Moreover, Kent recalled one specific time that Emmett made her do an emergency therapy session when she questioned him about something — and she said he was in the same room as the girl he was dating at the time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Said That Emmett Made Her Feel ‘Crazy’ Especially Before the Photos of Him With Other Women in Nashville Surfaced

Kramer asked Kent about red flags, and whether or not she feels like she ignored them when she was with Emmett.

“I go back, and now, with a bird’s eye view, yes, there were red flags everywhere,” Kent told Kramer on the “Whine Down” podcast. “When I was in it, I knew that I was in a toxic environment, but I felt like I was creating it,” Kent added, explaining that Emmett made her feel like she needed to get help.

“There were a couple days before the photos surfaced that I was had been messages about him at a bar not acting the way a partner should act. He made me feel crazy. Keep in mind, he wouldn’t show me his hotel room, and I thought that was very strange. I was triggered,” Kent said.

Kent recalled that Emmett told her that they needed to do a therapy session “immediately.”

“This man had me do a therapy session via Zoom, he was somewhere else, I was in LA. And the whole time, he was with the girl he was in a relationship with since March,” Kent said.

Randall Has Not Spoken Badly About Kent Since the Split

Emmett broke his silence on his split from Kent during a sit-down with his good friend Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.

During the March 23, 2022, episode of the “Genuinely GG” podcast, Emmett discussed the breakup, but didn’t have anything bad to say about his ex.

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right. For me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate. I can’t tell her what to do. She’s a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out. …I just feel like what I’m going through and what I’ve gone through, my mistakes and my accountability in that, she also has a side to it, which again, I will never go into,” he told GG.

“She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom. The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she’s the mother of Ocean, and I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says,” he added.

Emmett has not commented on anything that Kent told Kramer, nor has he directly responded to Kent’s claims about him cheating, lying, or being a narcissist.

