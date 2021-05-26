Lala Kent Slams Bravo Over ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firings

Lala Kent is spilling her thoughts on firing certain members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired in June 2020. Former cast member Faith Stowers came forward and said Schroeder and Doute reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with, Bravo told Variety at the time. One week after Stowers made these revelations, Bravo fired Schroeder and Doute.

The remaining cast members have since begun filming for the new season, but many fans and cast members haven’t forgotten about the firings. Current cast member Lala Kent is now breaking her silence on what went down.

“I wish that they would have used that moment as a teachable moment, rather than just let her go,” Kent shared on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast episode on May 13. “I wish in that moment that they would have picked cameras up and shown Stassi, who really did build this like ‘basic’ empire for herself, and what it was like to have to pay for all of these things she’s said and done in her past and basically lose everything.”

In addition to Schroeder and Doute, newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired when past racist tweets resurfaced. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also announced they were leaving the Bravo franchise in December 2020, but the decision behind leaving was unclear.

Andy Cohen Has Shared His Regrets Over the Firings as Well

Kent hasn’t been the only significant Bravo-lebrity to discuss the status of “Vanderpump Rules.” More than six months after firing Schroeder and Doute, Cohen confessed his regret over doing so.

Cohen called the firings, “decisions for that moment,” in a New York Times profile published on December 30, 2020. Cohen continued that he’d, “much rather the shows’ stars — and we — stick around as their journey plays out,” per the New York Times.

“It’s more interesting to sit in the moment with people that you have a rooting interest in and watch them find their way than it is just turning out the lights and forgetting it existed.” he continued. “This is an unpopular opinion [of handling ‘Vanderpump Rules’].”

A Bravo Exec Revealed What Happened Behind-the-Scenes During the Firings

Alex Baskin, president of Evolution Media, opened up about the behind-the-scenes of the decision to fire multiple “Vanderpump Rules” stars this past summer to Vulture. Evolution Media is the company that produces “Vanderpump Rules,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“The audience has been really clear that they do expect us to take some accountability for the people that we have on the air and that it isn’t acceptable for us just to say, ‘We’re just the observers,” Baskin revealed to Vulture on April 14.

“We all wanted to be respectful to the moment but not prisoners of the moment,” Baskin said to Vulture about their decision to let the “Vanderpump Rules” stars go. “That’s sort of the thing about being one of the really white-hot stories at the time; other shows were going to make their decisions based on how ours netted out.”

But Baskin did note that, at times, he still second-guesses the decision to fire the stars. “Is there another way of handling it?” Baskin said. “Potentially turning it into a teaching moment? It’s really hard because they’re not bad people.”

