SEE IT: Lisa Vanderpump Shares Support for Lala Kent

Saturday, September 10, saw many celebrities attending the star-studded Brent Shapiro Foundation 2022 Summer Spectacular Gala in Beverly Hills and “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent was a special guest for the evening.

Kent announced that she was the Spirit of Sobriety Honoree at the event and some photos posted after the gala showed that she received support from past and present VPR co-stars Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney. “Over the weekend my sobriety was acknowledged at the @brentshapirofdn charity event,” Kent wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the four women. She added:

I am honored and humbled by this. This foundation does such incredible work. Taking pain and tragedy and turning it into purpose- giving kids the opportunity to a bright future by incentivizing them to stay sober in their most vulnerable and impressionable years. I am so proud of the kids who got scholarships, and I can’t wait to see what they do in this world.

Kent shared her gratitude to those who supported her sobriety and thanked hosts Bob and Linell Shapiro for the honor. Here is the post:

Kent Opened Up About the Event & How Important the Foundation Was for Her

A day before the event took place, Kent shared on Instagram that she would be recognized at the event, writing on Instagram, “I’m honored to share that I will be the @brentshapirofdn 2022 Spirit of Sobriety Honoree at their Summer Spectacular Gala this weekend.” She said it was important for her to share her “story of sobriety with as many people as I can, especially with our youth, in order to bring awareness to this life-altering disease.”

The Brent Shapiro Foundation focuses on drug and alcohol prevention for teenagers in the U.S. and the gala is an annual event to raise money and awareness. It was founded by Robert and Linell Shapiro after losing their 24-year-old son Brent to addiction in October 2005, according to their website.

Kent’s post after the event showing the VPR star on the red carpet with Vanderpump, Schroeder and Maloney, picked up a lot of comments praising and showing support for her. Kristen Doute wrote, “love you La. i couldn’t be more proud of you.” Leah McSweeney said, “Congrats Lala!” Melissa Gorga commented, “Congrats gorgeous!!!” Whitney Rose wrote, “Congrats @lalakent you are so powerful and beautiful.”

In addition to the photos posted by Kent, photos of the event posted on Getty Images showed Kent posing with her daughter Ocean and Vanderpump.

Kent Is Approaching the 4-Year Mark in Her Sobriety Journey

Kent celebrated three years of sobriety in October 2021 and previously opened up about her struggles with alcohol and reasons for choosing a sober life.

“I felt like, during the day, it was like, ‘How am I so down to drink right now?'” she told People. “And after my dad passed away, we had lots of drinking. It’s crazy, because I have been open about suffering from anxiety, and not saying that I don’t anymore, but it has gone down tremendously since I gave up drinking.”

She also said she didn’t smoke weed anymore and called herself a “clean baby.” She added, “I’m just ready to be a healthy person.”

