Madison LeCroy Shares Engagement Party Pics

Madison LeCroy gave fans a look at her engagement party.

The “Southern Charm” star celebrated her engagement to fiancé Brett Randle with a lavish party in South Carolina, but were any of her Bravo co-stars on the guest list?

In January 2022, LeCroy told fans in an Instagram Live that he co-stars would not be invited to her upcoming wedding. “The ‘Southern Charm’ cast will not be at my wedding, only because we’re doing family, and that’s kind of it,” she said at the time, per Page Six.

More recently, the mom of one told Us Weekly, “The wedding is going to be super small, so, therefore, I’m not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately, but it’s OK.”

Madison LeCroy Shared Photos From Her Engagement Party & At Least One ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Star Made the Cut

LeCroy has teased that her wedding will take place in late 2022 and that it may be a destination wedding, but she recently got the festivities started with a stunning engagement bash in her hometown.

In a photo slideshow shared on her Instagram page, LeCroy posed in a white dress and sandals and rocked a half-updo hairstyle. Her fiancé wore a sports jacket and jeans to their engagement celebration.

According to Us Weekly, the party was held at a private residence in Charleston, with a guest list that included 45 close friends and family. LeCroy’s “Southern Charm” co-star Kathryn Dennis was one of the attendees.

The party featured a champagne cart with high-end bubbly, elegant desserts, and an orange tiered party cake, created by Wicked Fancy Cakes, the outlet noted.

“Honestly this engagement party was 10/10,” LeCroy captioned her post.

LeCroy’s Instagram followers reacted to the party photos.

“Crying in the club,” wrote “Southern Charm” newcomer Venita Aspen.

“So glad you found your other half. You deserve it dear. Enjoy every moment,” another fan wrote.

“Thank God girl. Dodged a bullet and landed a wonderful partner,” another commenter added, in a reference to LeCroy’s “Southern Charm” ex, Austen Kroll.

Madison LeCroy’s Co-Stars Reacted to Not Being Invited to Her Wedding

While Dennis appears to have made the wedding guest list, some of LeCroy’s other co-stars don’t seem to care about being snubbed for an invite. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kroll revealed that he wishes his ex and her young son Hudson “nothing but the best.”

“She has a son. So this is something that she is about to start a new family and so I wish the best for her and her new family,” Kroll said, adding that he doesn’t “intend” to ever meet LeCroy’s fiancé.

Co-star Shep Rose joked to Us Weekly about not being invited to LeCroy’s nuptials. “Oh no!” he cracked. “I had so many high hopes. No. I’m tired of going to weddings, so thank you, Madison, for not inviting me.”

Because LeCroy has refused to allow her fiancé to be filmed for “Southern Charm,” Rose also joked that he’s not sure that the mystery man actually exists. And Kroll added that he “actually didn’t even know his name” when asked about LeCroy’s future husband.

The eighth season of “Southern Charm” premieres June 23 on Bravo.

