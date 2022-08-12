‘Southern Charm’ Star Reveals Exclusive Relationship

Viewers were introduced to a new cast member on season 8 of “Southern Charm,” Olivia Flowers. The Charleston resident has been seeing longtime star Austen Kroll during the season and fans have since wondered whether the two are still an item, especially in light of Flowers’ appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she defended Kroll on a couple of occasions and was even wearing a diamond ring.

Flowers put engagement speculation to rest in an interview with US Weekly, but she did confirm that the two are in an exclusive relationship. “We are in a good place,” she told the publication. “We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we’re still good,” she said, revealing that they’re not seeing anyone else. She added:

We’re just having fun. We traveled a bunch this summer. We went to really cool places, and you always get to know someone on another level when you travel with them. And we got to kind of relax once the cameras left and the shows stopped. We just kind of really got to know each other and figure out if this was something we wanted and we’re definitely in each other’s lives.

Flowers also said she’s not hurrying to get married and the diamond ring spotted on “Watch What Happens Live” was a “gorgeous” ring from a stylist but not an engagement ring.

Flowers Spoke About the Criticism Kroll Received in His Past Relationships With Women

Kroll has received a lot of criticism in the past regarding his approach to dating women, most recently after he was caught in a love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller on “Summer House” season 6. Flowers addressed that in her Us Weekly interview, revealing that she got an “ear full of opinions from people” as she and Kroll began dating.

She said she’d spent time with Kroll a few times beforehand and it was always “fun and pleasant” and that’s why she “didn’t really let other people’s opinions or preexisting drama sway me either way.” Flowers addressed how Kroll wasn’t happy that she brought a date to Patricia Altschul’s dog wedding on the August 11 episode even though Ciara Miller was in town. She said:

[Ciara] was in town and they did end up all going out that night. And of course, I was a little taken aback, but I was more so taken aback that he was upset about my date if he was gonna go and hang out with his ex. So that was more where I was coming from with my frustration, but we recovered from it and move[d] forward. And that’s what happens when you’re in that weird gray area with someone.

Flowers Addressed Kroll’s Drama on the Past Season of ‘Summer House’

Flowers also said she didn’t really watch “Summer House” season 6 but went to see it after hearing a lot about Kroll’s love triangle in the Hamptons. She said when “Southern Charm” season 8 was filming, she hadn’t watched the other Bravo show, which was filmed just before.

She said she “kept hearing about it” so she finally decided to go check it out, but explained that it all happened before she and Kroll began dating. “I wasn’t really weighing in on what I thought or what I thought went down,” she spilled. “Just thought they had moved past it.”

