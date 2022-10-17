Patricia Altschul Gives New Update on Butler Michael Kelcourse

“Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul has a new update on her butler, Michael Kelcourse, following his 2021 stroke.

During the “Southern Charm” panel at BravoCon 2022, Altschul told fans how Kelcourse is doing today after a fan asked for an update during the Q+A portion. The star encouraged fans to send Kelcourse messages on Instagram, explaining that he “loved” appearing on “Southern Charm.”

“Michael, in case you didn’t know, Michael the butler had a spinal stroke and only less than 1% of people that have strokes have a spinal stroke,” Altschul explained during the panel, which was captured by TikTok user @lilmimzy_. “And as a result, he is paralyzed from the chest down. I sent him to the Shepherd Center, which is the foremost center for any kind of spinal injuries and they rehabilitated him to the point where he can drive a van.”

Altschul continued, “He’s living in an assisted living care with nurses which he requires, and he’s in Sarasota, Florida, close to his family, so they’re there to take care of him on a daily basis. He has a wonderful attitude, but thank you for asking. He’s on Instagram, so send him messages on Instagram, that would really be nice.”

Altschul also added, “He loves ‘Southern Charm,’ loves his fans, he used to stand out in the front of my house you know, making chores to do, because I have fans around my house all the time, and loved to give garden tours and take pictures, he really enjoyed it, so send him a message, that would be nice.”

Viewers can catch up on this past season of “Southern Charm” on Peacock.

Patricia Altschul’s Son Said That Kelcourse’s Stroke Caused ‘Significant Nerve Damage’

After Kelcourse’s stroke, Altschul’s son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, gave a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish revealing how it affected their beloved butler.

“I am sorry to inform you that Michael Kelcourse, affectionately known as ‘Michael The Butler’, recently suffered an acute spinal cord infarction which is often called a ‘spinal cord stroke,'” Sudler-Smith told The Daily Dish at the time. “Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover.”

Kelcourse has been appearing on “Southern Charm” since its first season, alongside Altschul. According to The Daily Dish, Kelcourse has been working with Altschul since 2004!

Patricia Altschul Said That Kelcourse Made ‘Many Good Friends’ While He Was Recovering in Rehab

In an Instagram post made in April 2021, Altschul reassured fans that Kelcourse was doing well and that he had actually made some new friends while in rehab.

“Michael has made many good friends while at the amazing Shepherd Center.. tomorrow he will be transferred to an interim place with assisted living in order to continue with his rehabilitation,” Altschul wrote in the caption at the time, accompanied by a photo of Kelcourse and some friends together.

The caption continued, “Everyone loves #michaelthebutler @shepherd center @caringbridgeofficial where you can still send him messages.”

