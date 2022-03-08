Randall Emmett Roasted as He Announces New Project

Randall Emmett has something new in the works, but some critics keep bringing up his past.

On March 7, the film producer, who split from “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent in October, posted to Instagram to reveal that he has a “new project coming.”

According to Vulture, Emmett’s credits as a producer include more than 110 movies, including “Silence,” “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” and “The Irishman.” More recently, he announced plans to produce a documentary on pickleball. The film will have a $1 million budget and will premiere at the Sundance film festival in 2023, according to The Dink.

Randall Emmett Was Roasted for His ‘New Project’ Instagram Post

In his new post, Emmett was photographed sitting outside of a movie trailer with a script in his hand. A sign that touted him as a director for the project hung on the trailer door. Emmett currently only has two director credits on his resume, per IMDb, so this seems to be a big project for him.

But after Emmett teased “New project coming,” some followers gave him a roasting by referencing his alleged past indiscretions in Nashville, and by calling him a narcissist.

“Is the new 23year old gf starring in it?!” one commenter asked, in reference to recent allegations that Emmett cheated on Kent with a 23-year-old while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ocean.

“I love these pics ‘hey take a picture of me holding a script’ ‘make it look like I’m working and not trying to find my next victim,'” another wrote. “Such a tool.”

Others came up with some name suggestions for Emmett’s mystery project.

“How to undo Nashville Nights,” one commenter wrote.

“How not to get caught cheating!” another wrote.

“How to be a better man?” another suggested.

“How to look like a good person #narcissist,” another commenter chimed in.

“Coming soon ‘Nashville Cheating Scandal’ docuseries on Netflix,” came another comment.

A few commenters showed support for the dad of three.

“Why do people follow, only to bash,” one fan wanted to know.

“@randalllemmettfilms making things happen,” another wrote.

Lala Kent Accused Randall Emmett of Lying Throughout Their Relationship

Emmett and Kent were in a relationship for more than five years and were engaged to be married. But in October 2021, photos of Emmett hanging out in Nashville with two unidentified women, and later walking into the Thompson Hotel with one of them, surfaced online, according to Reality Blurb. The photos of the movie producer with the two blondes were first shared by GirlGangz7733 with the caption, “Saw Randall last night with [two] girls [in] Nashville that [were] not Lala. He tried to hide when we recognized him.”

Kent opened up about her split from Emmett on the December 1, 2021 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I had my head in the sand for a really long time,” she admitted. “I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls.”

Kent claimed to be blindsided by Emmett’s infidelity and later told Page Six that her relationship with the father of her child “was based on nothing but lies.”

“I will forever be grateful to those two girls walking across the street with him because they saved me,” Kent admitted to the outlet. “That’s when I knew, I’m leaving this relationship.”

According to Us Weekly, in March 2022, Kent posted an Instagram comment to share a shocking revelation about Emmett.

“He started a relationship with a 23-year-old in March of 2021 — the month I gave birth,” Kent wrote of Emmett. “After the pictures surfaced, I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter — but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn’t return Ocean to the home. …His new 23-year-old girlfriend was ‘basically living’ in the home 2 days after I left.”

“Narcs thrive when they are under a microscope,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star added. “I am not blind to what is going on, tho.”

