Raquel Leviss Reveals the Story Behind Her Breakup With James Kennedy

“It was the scene where Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were having their [temporary friendship] breakup and James laughs and he’s like, ‘Why couldn’t I have a funny storyline?’ And I was like, ‘Seriously, you could have if you wanted to,’ ” Leviss explained.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star continued, “He’s like, ‘What the hell does that mean?’ I was like, ‘Oh, I was just kidding. I didn’t mean anything by it.’ And he’s like, ‘No, tell me what you mean by that.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you have control over your actions and you decided that you were going to make whatever storyline about … [not] supporting me emotionally the way that I needed to be supported.'”

“I explained that to him and he was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that you felt that way.’ And the conversation just kept going … and it was like word vomit. This is what I’ve been feeling and I can’t keep it in any longer because I’m not being an honest person and I’m lying to you and I don’t feel comfortable with this,” she said.

Leviss’ Fellow ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars Were Shocked by the Breakup

When Leviss’ fellow “Vanderpump Rules ” costars learned about her split from Kennedy, many of them were shocked by the news.

“We were just at Disneyland with them, like, two days before and I never would have thought anything was amiss, so we were very shocked,” Ariana Madix revealed during a December 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Scheana Shay was also caught by surprise when she learned of their split. “We were completely shocked, I had no idea,” Shay said during a December 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “We’ve been so close with them, and there was just no mention of trouble in paradise.”

Shay’s fiancé, Brock Davies, also chimed in at the time, saying that it was “definitely a shock.”

Leviss Has Thanked Her Fans for Their Support

In a December 8, 2021, Instagram post, which came just days after the breakup, Leviss thanked her fans and followers for all of their support.

“Thank you all for the kind words of encouragement,” Leviss wrote at the time. “I feel so grateful to have such supportive family and friends during this time. I have been surrounded by so much love and been enjoying my girls night in with my dear friend @jennytingting and her adorable cuddle big fur baby Lexi 🎀🐾💗.”

