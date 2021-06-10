Andy Cohen Makes Surprising Claim About Original Idea for ‘RHOBH’

Andy Cohen made a surprising admission about the origins of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. ” On the most recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the Bravo host confirmed that the series was originally supposed to be about three celebrity sisters.

While the first season of “RHOBH” starred Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer, Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, Adrienne Maloof, and Taylor Armstrong, Cohen revealed that the show was supposed to feature Kathy Hilton 10 years before she actually joined the “RHOBH” cast.

After “WWHL” guest Paul Scheer told Cohen that he wants to see a spinoff series of just Hilton checking her messages, the Bravo host replied, “Funny you should say that, because the Housewives of Beverly Hills almost didn’t happen. It was almost a show about Kim, Kathy, and Kyle.”

Fellow “WWHL” guest Kyle Richards confirmed that was the case.

Kyle Richards Previously Denied That ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Was ‘Her’ Show

The confirmation that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was supposed to be about the former child star siblings comes two years after Kyle denied that she was the show’s queen bee.

Camille Grammer previously teased that the middle Richards sister had control over “RHOBH” and was the reason for her firing from the franchise.

“It was Kyle’s show from the very beginning,” Grammer wrote on social media in 2019, per Us Weekly. “She had a development deal with Evolution [Media] for a show with Kim [Richards] and Kathy [Hilton]. Kathy backed out and there was some controversy over development. So they decided to make it The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Grammer said it was Kyle who recruited her and Vanderpump, and on Twitter, she previously claimed that she “wasn’t asked back” to the Housewives and that it was “Kyle’s show.”

But Richards told TMZ, “That’s not true” and said she had nothing to do with Grammer’s exit. She also denied Grammer’s claim that “RHOBH” was her show, telling the outlet, “I guess if that’s what she thinks, but I never said that.”

Kyle Opened Up About Her Older Sister Kathy Joining ‘RHOBH’

While Kim Richards appeared on the early episodes of “RHOBH,” she stepped away after five seasons amid her personal problems. She has popped up as a “guest” over the years, but it wasn’t until Season 11 that eldest sister Kathy Hilton, the wife of hotel heir Rick Hilton, joined the reality show.

Just a few episodes in, Hilton has surprised fans with antics that have included downing a Red Bull before bed and dragging a big box fan on a cast trip because she needs it to sleep.

“This is a perfect example of people thinking they know a public figure and then getting to see them in a different light like this,” Kyle told Entertainment Tonight of her sister. “She’s just so funny. She’s just so in her own world sometimes.”

Kyle also addressed her sister’s habit of asking social media fans to relay messages to her.

“She’s been using Twitter as an answering service for years,” Kyle dished. “People would message me on Instagram, ‘Your sister’s looking for you. Can you call her?’ Strangers! This is something I would try to explain to people before and I was like, ‘I don’t think you understand my sister. It’s nothing you’ve ever experienced.'”

But Kyle also downplayed tall that Hilton was supposed to join Housewives sooner.

“They felt like it would be very sister-heavy, with having three sisters on the Housewives,” she said of the show’s early years.

She added that it was her idea to bring Hilton on after their sister Kim left the show.

“We’re all in a good place right now, thank God, and I would love to see Kim come back,” Kyle added. “The fans really, really want to see the three sisters together. I’m hearing that over and over and over again. So, it would be really fun to have Kim be a part of it and Kathy at the same time, just to feel what that would feel like, to have all of us together.”

