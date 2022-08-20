Bravo Star Opens Up About Health Struggles Linked to Breast Implants

Many Bravolebrities have been open about going under the knife for cosmetic procedures but one “Below Deck” star is now sharing her ongoing health struggles that she believes are linked to her breast implants.

Deckhand Rhylee Gerber from “Below Deck” seasons 6 and 7 opened up in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about feeling lethargic and bloated and explained, “It was two years ago that I really started feeling this way.” She told the publication that she’s “very hopeful” her health problems are due to her implants because in the past two years, she said she’s “felt way more lethargic, way more inflamed.” She explained:

I’m bloated all the time. I could eat like spinach and kale or go on a healthy kick and do a detox. Or I could eat cheeseburgers and s*** food. But literally, no matter what, I’m very, very bloated all the time, which could be caused by inflammation throughout my whole body. Which I think is stemmed from the implants, which are now approaching 12 years old. So they’re already past due for being upgraded or removed.

Gerber also shared that she developed a lot of anxiety that she had never really experienced before. The former deckhand said a friend who also has implants was suffering from the same issues but even worse.

Gerber Explained Why She Thinks There Are Issues With Her Breast Implants

Gerber told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that her friend had the same symptoms but worse. “She suffered from Bell’s palsy because of this,” the Bravo star said. Bell’s palsy is a condition, often temporary, that causes a weakness in the muscles on one side of the face, according to Mayo Clinic. Gerber explained that there is “a list of these incredible poisonous toxins that are in these FDA-approved implants. It literally says arsenic in these specific implants that I have in my body. And I can only imagine that’s a leading cause as to some of these symptoms that I’m feeling.”

She said she was researching more and more about her implants after hearing from her friend and said she saw lots of testimonials from women who said once they got their breast implants removed, “nine out of 10 of thousands of women’s testimonials said they felt immediately better from symptoms like fatigue and inflammation and indigestion.” Gerber added:

Do I think I’m the perfect bill of health minus implants? No. But do I think that they’re very strongly correlated to implants? 100%. If there’s arsenic in it, then that’s in my body and that’s no good.

The FDA does list “systemic symptoms” as one of the possible risks and complications of breast implants and states that some patients refer to the symptoms as “breast implant illness.” The symptoms include, “fatigue, memory loss, rash, ‘brain fog,’ and joint pain.”

Gerber Said She’s Getting Her Implants Removed Later This Month

Gerber revealed that she’s working on getting her breast implants removed and had a consultation with a leading explant surgeon. She told the publication that her surgery to have them removed will take place later in August and she will be posting about it on Instagram.

“You can look at these implant testimonials and see what they’re taking out of these women and see that within the bag, there’s all kinds of bacteria and mold,” she shared. “And some of them leak. I don’t think mine are leaking, but I don’t know. But they’re older than their due date, they’re expired, by about two years. And two years is really when all these symptoms started happening within me very noticeably.” She said she’s “very hopeful” that once her implants are out the symptoms will improve or go away completely.

