Scheana Shay Takes Brock Davies’ Mom to Stagecoach: VIDEO

Scheana Shay gave her fiancé the surprise of his life.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who got engaged to Brock Davies in July 2021, shared videos of her man’s mom and sisters in town for several big events. The Australian family’s whirlwind trip to the U.S. included a night out in Las Vegas for the Vanderpump à Paris grand opening, a family party to celebrate the first birthday of Scheana and Brock’s baby girl Summer Moon, and trips to the Stagecoach Festival, Disneyland, and the San Diego Zoo.

Stock photos posted by Alamy.com showed Brock posing with his sisters Eleana and Nicole Davies, and his mom Diane Holt, at the arrivals for the Vanderpump à Paris grand opening. Scheana also shared the video of the grand opening on her Patreon vlog, which showed Brock’s family with them at the gala.

Scheana told E! News that she surprised her fiancé with the arrival of his two sisters in Vegas.

“We surprised him,” she told the outlet. “He had no idea his sisters were coming, only his mom. His mom was like, ‘I can’t keep this surprise that we have the sisters coming,’ but we kept it a surprise. I got the whole thing on video.

On his Instagram story, Brock captioned a clip of him with his mom and sisters at the grand opening of Lis Vanderpump’s Parisian bar. “Davies family,” he wrote.

In addition to his sisters, Brock also has two brothers named Ben and James, according to his 2016 football roster.

Scheana Shay Took Brock Davies’ Mom to Stagecoach

Play

STAGECOACH | Scheana Shay Vlogs 2022-05-05T02:13:46Z

On May 4, Scheana shared a video of the group’s trip to the Stagecoach festival on her YouTube Channel. On day three of the country music extravaganza, she was seen walking with Brock’s mom through the Indio, California festival and saying, “We’ve got mom with us!”

The “Good as Gold” singer also asked her future mother-in-law if this was her first festival, to which she replied, “It sure is!”

Brock was later seen smiling and hugging his mom as he lifted her up.

“How WONDERFUL that Brock’s mum was finally able to travel to the West Coast to meet you and her new granddaughter!” one fan commented on the YouTube video.

“Great to see Brock’s mama,” another agreed.

“I have to tell you I really got a tear in my eye when Brock put his head on his mom’s shoulder,” a third follower wrote.

Brock’s Sisters Were Not Scheana Fans Before She Started Dating Their Brother

While the family members were all smiles, it was previously revealed that Brock’s sisters were not fans of Scheana before they met her. The Davies sisters watched Scheana on “Vanderpump Rules” years before she was engaged to their brother.

According to BravoTV.com, Brock said of his family, “They know Scheana for Scheana, then I’ll introduce her as my girlfriend Scheana. Girlfriend Scheana is the only Scheana I know, which is good for me, I think.”

Scheana also confirmed that Brock’s family members were fans of “Vanderpump Rules” but “not fans of Scheana.”

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Gives Timeline for 2nd Baby With Brock Davies