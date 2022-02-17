Scheana Shay Wants Fiancé to Change His Last Name to Honey Davies

Scheana Shay is in the process of planning her wedding to her fiance Brock Davies and she recently spoke about whether she would be changing her last name to Davies. In an appearance on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star said, “I guess, yeah. I don’t know how soon I would go through that entire process cause it’s a lot but I do want to do it.”

Shay and Davies are parents to 9-month-old Summer Moon Honey Davies and Shay used the opportunity to speak about an important change she wanted to make to their last names before she takes on her rugby player beau’s surname. Shay, 36, explained:

Here’s the thing, Summer’s two middle names are Moon and Honey. I wanted her last name to be Honey Davies, because [Brock’s] mum’s maiden name is Honey, so that’s a family name. So as much as I want to have the same last name as my daughter, I kind of want [Brock] to legally change his to Honey Davies, so then when I change mine it’s Honey Davies.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Name Change Wouldn’t Be Shay’s First Time Changing Her Surname

Shay was born Scheana Marie Jancan but changed her name to Scheana Shay following her marriage to Michael Shay in 2014. She confirmed to Peter that her last name is still legally Shay but she’s definitely set on taking Davies’ last name, she just wants to wait until it’s Honey Davies first.

Davies added that he was raised in a “split family” and wants to “pay homage” to his mother, who raised five children on her own, by adding her last name. “We’ll get there,” he said, joking that they’re in Hollywood so he can choose any name he wants.

Shay & Davies Are Hoping to Tie the Knot in 2022 & She Recently Revealed They’ll Be Looking at Wedding Venues Soon

Davies proposed to Shay in July 2021, a few months after the Bravo star and her Australian partner welcomed Summer. The couple said their initial plan was to wed in Bali, Indonesia, due to the location’s significance for the couple, but that plan was scrapped due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Despite that, Shay said their plan is still to tie the knot in 2022 during a recent episode of “Scheananigans with Sheana Shay.” It looks like they’re still planning a destination wedding as well, as the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed the two will be jetting off next month to look at wedding venues.

The couple also revealed they’ll be trying to keep their wedding on a budget because they want to save their money to buy a house. “We’ve gotta just draw the line,” she said in the “No Filter” podcast. “I don’t want to have a huge wedding, I think it’s a waste of money. We don’t need to do that, we wanna save up to buy a house and all of that together.”

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled