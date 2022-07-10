Scheana Shay Dragged for Podcast With Brittany Cartwright

Scheana Shay had Brittany Cartwright on her podcast — and some “Vanderpump Rules” fans aren’t happy with how things played out.

On the July 1, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay and Cartwright talked about being moms and how their kids are growing up together. At one point during the interview, however, Shay asked Cartwright about her feud with Stassi Schroeder.

As the story goes, Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor were planning on traveling to Italy for Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding. However, Taylor supposedly sent a group text — and Clark was in the group — saying that he actually wasn’t going to attend the wedding.

“I hate talking about it, but I will,” Cartwright said. “I don’t actually know what all the text messages were. I personally never sent any text messages. I will make that very clear. Because I would never do that to them,” she added. She went on to explain that she’s not exactly sure what was said but that Taylor was “getting in his head” about the trip — especially when it came to flying with a baby.

At that point, Shay agreed completely. “It’s a lot,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shay Asked Cartwright Additional Questions About Schroeder’s Wedding

There were a few instances in the podcast that some fans thought that Shay was trying to get Cartwright to turn on Schroeder. For example, Cartwright said that Taylor sent a text about not attending the wedding to Clark’s best friend, Rob Evors. She believes Evors showed the text to Clark and that’s how things started.

Shay called that behavior “shady.”

“See? And that’s kinda shady, too,” Shay said.

Later on in the podcast, Shay asked about the wedding more directly — and said that Schroeder didn’t give the guests “that much” time to plan for overseas travel. “I don’t think it was poor planning on your part. I think it wasn’t a lot of notice,” Shay said, defending Cartwright.

In addition, Shay said that Cartwright “helped plan” Schroeder’s first wedding.

“Let’s point out the fact that you were at her wedding, her real wedding, her first wedding. You were there. You helped plan. This is a second wedding celebration, out of the country,” Shay said.

Several VPR Fans Felt That Shay Tried to Get Cartwright to Slam Schroeder

Several fans didn’t agree with how the women approached the subject of the feud between Cartwright and Schroeder — and reactions filled up the comments section of a post on the “Scheananigans” Instagram page expressing such.

“The first half of the podcast was so fun and easy to listen to. Then it switched and suddenly felt very mean girl, like you had an agenda to push and Brit was doing her best to downplay despite how hard you tried to egg her on,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You both are so embarrassing! Still using Stassi for a storyline. Literally why are we still talking about this? Brittany and Jax became irrelevant the second they got kicked off the show. As for you, maybe take some hosting/interview classes. You wont survive without VPR… just sayin’. You supposedly have 1.3M followers, but your engagement is a joke… you’re not fooling anyone with those paid follower bots,” another person added.

“I’ve always been team Scheana but this interview when it came to Stassi didn’t sit well with me. It seems like you were trying so hard to get Brittany to bash her. I thought you guys all got along now,” a third comment read.

“I truly don’t understand why you feel the need to continue to trash Stassi even though she has been NOTHING but supportive of you. I thought you’d grown up, but based on your actions and words, you haven’t. And you’ve managed to drag @brittany down with you. So sad,” someone else said.

